Register
18:13 GMT27 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this 6 May 2021 file photo, Maricopa County ballots cast in the 2020 general election are examined and recounted by contractors working for Florida-based company, Cyber Ninjas at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix. Arizona’s largest county has approved nearly $3 million for new vote-counting machines to replace those given to legislative Republicans for a partisan review of the 2020 election. The GOP-controlled Maricopa County Board of Supervisors said Wednesday, 14 July 2021 that the machines were compromised because they were in the control of firms not accredited to handle election equipment. (AP Photo/Matt York, Pool, File)

    Arizona AG: Maricopa County Must Comply With 2020 Election Subpoena or Lose Millions

    © AP Photo / Matt York
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/0f/1083393492_0:259:3071:1987_1200x675_80_0_0_e9959e553bffbbc3a8d32daeb666d45c.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202108271083733593-arizona-ag-maricopa-county-must-comply-with-2020-election-subpoena-or-lose-millions/

    On 26 August, the Arizona Attorney-General concluded that the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors violated state law by not fully complying with the Arizona state senate's latest subpoena relating to the 2020 election audit. The county officials should either deliver all the election materials to auditors or face consequences, the statement said.

    A month ago, the president of Arizona senate, Karen Fann, and Senator Warren Petersen subpoenaed additional election materials, including voter records, security keys for election machines, user names, passwords, routers or router images, and splunk logs to finalise the audit. However, Maricopa County officials refused to provide the requested items or information to the Arizona senate.

    In a letter dated 2 August 2021, the chairman of Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, Jack Sellers, specifically noted that "the board has real work to do and little time to entertain this adventure in never-never land."

    "Please finish whatever it is that you are doing and release whatever it is you are going to release," he wrote.

    For his part, the county's attorney Allister Adel suggested that the subpoena may not be lawful because it had been issued while the Senate was out of session.

    This is not the first time Maricopa County officials have snubbed the state senate's subpoena requests relating to the 2020 audit. Earlier this year, the Board of Supervisors declined to hand over routers despite their being part of a subpoena request approved by Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Timothy Thomason in February 2021.

    ​On 8 August, Attorney-General Mark Brnovich opened an investigation into whether Maricopa County broke the law by refusing to comply with the latest subpoena. The inquiry came in response to a complaint filed by republican Senator Sonny Borrelli under the state law.

    On Thursday, Brnovich concluded through the Arizona Attorney-General's Office (AGO), that the county officials "failed to explain why the county is not required to comply with the legislative subpoena," which means that Allister Adel's claim that the latest subpoena is "invalid" isn't regarded sufficient.

    "We are notifying the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors that it must fully comply with the senate’s subpoena as required by the law," stated AG Brnovich. "Our courts have spoken. The rule of law must be followed."

    If the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors fails to resolve the violation within 30 days, the AGO, in accordance with state law, will notify the Arizona Treasurer to withhold state funds from the county until the board complies. The state provides about $700 million a year to Maricopa County, according to Washington Examiner.

    ​In response to Brnovich's decision, Maricopa county officials issued the following statement: "The members of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors are aware of the investigative report issued by the Arizona Attorney-General. Board members will meet with their legal counsel and determine an appropriate path forward."

    The audit was started by the Arizona state senate in late April and has since been repeatedly subject to criticism from the Democratic Party, the US Department of Justice and Maricopa County officials.

    Speaking to Brendon Fallon, the host of the show Wide Angle, last week the president of the Arizona senate, Karen Fann, pointed out that the Maricopa Board of Supervisors had initially supported the audit. However, after talking to their attorneys, the county officials abruptly changed their mind, she said.

    "I think that their attorneys said: 'We don't know what we might find in a forensic audit and this could be opening up a lot of questions that you may not want people asking.' Just my own personal opinion here," Fann told the journalist.

    Meanwhile, the Arizona senate is reviewing a preliminary draft of the audit report conducted by a team of independent auditors and might soon make it public. During the recount of 2.1 million ballots and inspection of the county's election equipment, the independent auditors exposed a series of alleged discrepancies and irregularities, including non-matching vote tallies and duplicate ballots.

    These preliminary findings have added to the already simmering controversies surrounding the 2020 race in Arizona given that President Joe Biden won the state by a razor-thin margin of 10,000 votes, or 0.3 percentage points. Biden's rival and former president, Donald Trump, insists that the 2020 election was stolen from him and advocates conducting election audits in other states to get to the bottom of the alleged fraud. Meanwhile, the Biden administration vehemently denies the possibility that the election was won unfairly and denounces efforts to audit the 2020 election as "Big Lie" and an attempt to undermine the US people's trust in the integrity of elections.

    Related:

    2020 Election Audits: Dominion & Maricopa County Defy Arizona GOP's Subpoenas, DoJ Issues Warning
    Arizona State Senator Arrested on Charges of Molestation, Sexual Conduct With a Minor
    What Might Imminent Maricopa County Audit Report Reveal About 2020 Elections in Arizona?
    Tags:
    US, Arizona, US Election 2020, audit, Maricopa County
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Afghan singer Aryana Sayeed poses in this undated handout photo released by Sherzaad Entertainment.
    Singers, Athletes, & Researchers: Who Fled Afghanistan After Taliban Takeover
    Legal Dodger
    Legal Dodger
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse