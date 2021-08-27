Trump Rips Biden For Giving Taliban Alleged 'Kill List,' Says US 'Made to Look Like Fools'

Earlier, ex-President Donald Trump slammed the US withdrawal from Afghanistan as “the greatest foreign policy humiliation in the history of the United States of America” during a rally in Alabama He also laid into President Joe Biden for allowing “weakness in the White House."

Donald Trump has slammed Joe Biden’s administration for reportedly handing over a list of approved Afghan evacuees to the Taliban*, which has a history of hunting down and executing locals who collaborated with western forces.

Appearing on Fox News’ Hannity on Thursday, Trump was asked by the host to offer his reaction to the purported list, calling it a “death sentence."

“Now we're giving lists of Americans to the Taliban so now you just knock on the door and grab them and take them out ... What you are watching now is only going to get worse, it can only go one way,” fumed Trump.

He added that he felt “very very badly” for the Americans and Afghan allies whose names were allegedly on it.

“I think they are in great danger... whether it's interpreters or others, they were very loyal to our country,” Trump said.

The ex-POTUS has been critical of his successor Biden’s handling of the volatile developments in Afghanistan. The withdrawal of US and NATO forces from the country has been accompanied by a swift offensive by the Taliban, which wrestled control of the country from the western-supported Kabul government in a matter of weeks.

“We look like fools all over the world. We are weak, we are pathetic, we are being led by people that have no idea what they are doing,” said the 45th President of the United States.

Trump earlier blasted the US withdrawal from Afghanistan as “the greatest foreign policy humiliation in the history of the United States of America” during a rally in Alabama:

“This will go down as one of the great military defeats of all time and it did not have to happen that way,” he told his supporters.

© REUTERS / ASVAKA NEWS General view of the crowds of people near the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan August 23, 2021

In the wake of the Politico report, Biden was asked about a possible “list” of US citizens and Afghan allies handed over to the Taliban, designed to inform the Islamic group who to let through to Kabul Airport for evacuation. The president conceded at a Thursday news briefing that the existence of such a list was “possible."

"I can't tell you with any certitude that there's actually been a list of names… There may have been. But I know of no circumstance. It doesn't mean that it doesn't exist, that here's the names of 12 people, they're coming, let them through. It could very well have happened," said the POTUS.

‘Kill List’

Politico earlier reported that amid the massive evacuation effort launched by western nations in the wake of withdrawing US and NATO forces, the joint American military and diplomatic coordination team in the capital had provided the Taliban with a list of names of people had been granted entry to Kabul Airport by the US.

American citizens, dual nationals, green card holders, and Afghans who served alongside the western forces in the country and were seeking special immigrant visas to America were on the purported list. While US forces have been defending and running Hamid Karzai International Airport, they have been relying on the Taliban when it comes to security outside the airport, writes the outlet.

© REUTERS / STRINGER Taliban forces block the roads around the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan August 27, 2021.

“They had to do that because of the security situation the White House created by allowing the Taliban to control everything outside the airport,” a US official was cited as saying in defence of the purported move.

However, critics have slammed it, saying it's put “all those Afghans on a kill list,” according to the outlet.

Deadly Kabul Blasts

This comes amid mounting criticism over Biden's handling of the Afghanistan withdrawal after 13 US soldiers along with scores of people were killed by a Daesh* terror group affiliate on Thursday. Varying reports estimate from 85 to at least 170 people were killed and hundreds more were injured in the wake of Thursday’s bomb and gun attacks on Kabul Airport, according to Afghan health authorities. The Afghan branch of Daesh* claimed responsibility for the acts of terror.

© Photo : Barzan Sadiq/twitter The moment when the explosion occurred at Kabul airport

In an emotional address to the nation, Biden vowed to “hunt down” the perpetrators and “make the terrorists pay” as he mourned the “selfless heroes” who died helping vulnerable people evacuate Afghanistan.

