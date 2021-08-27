'Go F*ck Yourselves': Meghan McCain Slams Speculations About Neo-Nazis Among US Marines

American columnist Meghan McCain, daughter of the late US Senator and 2008 presidential candidate John McCain, has lashed out against a recent article published by Vice News that broaches the subject of neo-Nazis among US Marine Corps veterans.
McCain shared her sentiment in a tweet featuring retweet of a since-deleted post by Vice that read “While many vets are being outed as far-right extremists, one branch keeps popping up when it comes to neo-Nazis: The United States Marine Corps” and included a link to a Vice article titled “Why Are So Many Marines Neo-Nazis?”
For the record, here's the tweet from Vice: pic.twitter.com/OZP7OTSJ9J— Nicholas Moore (@nicholasjmoore) August 26, 2021
"Go f*ck yourselves", Meghan simply wrote.
A number of social media users, however, did not seem exactly impressed by McCain’s reaction.
Such a mature and thoughtful journalistic response. Keep working on that Fox audition.— Kevin - No Unity without Accountability (@worlddrumNC) August 26, 2021
Wow. You don’t like it when you read something you disagree with? Think how most of feel when you call for our President to resign.— Laura Ruebel (@laura_ruebel) August 26, 2021
True reporting is tough to swallow!— Bryant (@ReifTerrance) August 26, 2021
Gosh, what a professional response to actual facts.— Renee Rico (@reneerico) August 26, 2021
This development comes in the wake of a deadly terrorist attack in Kabul, which claimed the lives of at least 110 people, according to a source in the Afghan Health Ministry, with 13 of them being US servicemen, some of whom were US marines.
