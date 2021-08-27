Register
10:28 GMT27 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A US Air Force security forces raven, assigned to the 816th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, maintains a security cordon outside a US Air Force C-17 Globemaster III aircraft in support of Operation Allies Refuge at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, 20 August 2021.

    Biden Doesn't Rule Out US Provided Taliban With Names of Americans, Afghans Set for Airlift

    © REUTERS / US AIR FORCE
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/15/1083675338_0:177:3077:1908_1200x675_80_0_0_9204bca64ba6a740a9cc879d3d1b0284.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202108271083729396-biden-doesnt-rule-out-us-provided-taliban-with-names-of-americans-afghans-set-for-airlift/

    President Joe Biden said at a Thursday news briefing that despite the looming August 31 deadline for completing the evacuation mission in Afghanistan he had directed US personnel to "hunt down" the militants behind the terror attacks in Kabul that left scores dead and hundreds wounded.

    In the chaos that has engulfed the approaches to Kabul airport amid the sweeping evacuation effort launched by Western nations, the joint US military and diplomatic coordination team in the capital provided the Taliban* with a list of names of those, whose entry into the hub was to be expedited, according to Politico.

    American citizens, dual nationals, green card holders and Afghan allies who served alongside the US forces in the country and were seeking special immigrant visas to America were on the purported list.

    ‘It Could Well Have Happened’

    President Joe Biden appeared to be unsure regarding the existence of such lists of names, when asked to comment on the Politico report on Thursday.

    "I can't tell you with any certitude that there's actually been a list of names… There may have been. But I know of no circumstance. It doesn't mean that it doesn't exist, that here's the names of 12 people, they're coming, let them through. It could very well have happened," said the POTUS during a Thursday news briefing.

    He added:

    "There have been occasions when our military has contacted their military counterparts in the Taliban and said this, for example, this bus is coming through with X number of people on it, made up of the following group of people. We want you to let that bus or that group through… To the best of my knowledge, in those cases, the bulk of that has occurred and they have been let through.”

    ‘Outsourcing Security to Taliban’

    While US forces have been defending and running Hamid Karzai International Airport, they have outsourced security outside the airport to the Taliban, which set up a grid of checkpoints on the approaches to the airport.

    The decision regarding Taliban was taken in the wake of the withdrawal of US and NATO forces from Afghanistan, which has been accompanied by a swift offensive by the militants to reclaim control of the country from the Western-supported Kabul government.

    Afghan security forces stand guard at the entrance gate of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan August 15, 2021.
    © REUTERS / STRINGER
    Afghan security forces stand guard at the entrance gate of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan August 15, 2021.

    Reports of intel-sharing with the Islamist group that now controls Afghanistan triggered controversy as Taliban has a history of hunting down and executing Afghans who collaborated with western forces deployed to the South Asian nation. The alleged move has triggered outrage from lawmakers and military officials, writes the outlet.

    “Basically, they just put all those Afghans on a kill list. It’s just appalling and shocking and makes you feel unclean,” a defence official speaking on condition of anonymity was cited as saying.

    The decision regarding the list, details of which were shared with Politico by US and congressional sources, ostensibly sought to facilitate evacuation of tens of thousands of people from Afghanistan. As the issue purportedly surfaced at a classified briefing on Capitol Hill this week, Biden administration officials defended their move, arguing that this was the best way to keep Americans and Afghans with worked or served with western forces safe.

    “They had to do that because of the security situation the White House created by allowing the Taliban to control everything outside the airport,” a US official was cited as saying.

    Thousands of visa applicants hoping to leave Kabul on US flights had swarmed the airport soon after the Taliban takeover. The chaos had resulted in the processing capacities of US forces being overwhelmed.

    Families board a U.S. Air Force Boeing C-17 Globemaster III during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, August 24, 2021
    © REUTERS / US MARINES
    Families board a U.S. Air Force Boeing C-17 Globemaster III during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, August 24, 2021

    The State Department allegedly opted to try a different tactic and ask applicants to refrain from coming to the airport and instead wait until they were cleared for entry. From that point in time, however, the list shared with Taliban no longer included Afghan names. As of August 25, only US passport and green card holders were being accepted for evacuation, a defence official was cited as saying.

    The Taliban have been referred to in written and verbal communications as “our Afghan partners” by Gen. Frank McKenzie, commander of US Central Command, and Rear Adm. Peter Vasely, head of US forces on the ground in Afghanistan, according to defence officials.

    Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby confirmed to reporters this week that officials have been “in daily communication” with Taliban commanders about who to let into the perimeter of the airport.

    In the past 12 hours roughly 7,500 people were evacuated from Kabul, according to the White House, with over 100,000 evacuated since the 14 of August.

    National Security Council (NSC) spokesperson Emily Horne weighed in on the report, saying: 

    “It is unfortunate that the White House was not asked for comment or explanation on such a serious issue. Had Politico asked us we would have given the same answer the President shared with the nation today: that in limited cases we have shared information with the Taliban that has successfully facilitated evacuations from Kabul.”

    Blasts Strike Kabul

    The news comes just hours after a spate of terrorist attacks rocked the area outside the airport. Daesh Khorasan*, a regional affiliate of Daesh*, claimed responsibility for the blasts on Thursday that occurred near the hub amid the evacuation of the Western military contingent. According to reports, at least 103 people – 90 Afghan civilians and 13 US servicemen – have been killed in the attacks and 18 injured.

    © AP Photo / Wali Sabawoon
    Дым от взрыва возле аэропорта в Кабуле, Афганистан
    Approximately 140 people sustained injuries in Thursday’s events, an official with Afghanistan's Ministry of Health said. According to a cited Taliban official, at least 72 civilians were killed in the two explosions outside Kabul airport. In the wake of the attacks, Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chair Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) wrote in a statement:

    “As we wait for more details to come in, one thing is clear: We can’t trust the Taliban with Americans’ security.”

     

    *A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.

    Related:

    US Evacuated 82,300 From Kabul, Taliban Made ‘Commitments’ of Airport Access, Blinken Says
    US Blew Many Opportunities to Negotiate With Taliban, Avoid Shock Collapse, Ex-Diplomat Says
    CENTCOM Chief Says US Sharing Some Intelligence With Taliban
    Tags:
    Afghanistan, Taliban, Joe Biden, Kabul
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Afghan singer Aryana Sayeed poses in this undated handout photo released by Sherzaad Entertainment.
    Singers, Athletes, & Researchers: Who Fled Afghanistan After Taliban Takeover
    Legal Dodger
    Legal Dodger
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse