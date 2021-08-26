Newsom Campaign Rally With VP Kamala Harris Cancelled Amid Kabul Bombings

Following a week-long trip to southeast Asia, US Vice President Kamala Harris skipped a planned campaign rally with California Governor Gavin Newsom, heading to Washington DC instead, according to her spokesperson.
Newsom's former communications director, Nathan Click, confirmed the cancellation of the rally via Twitter.
"Following the @VP’s visit to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam this afternoon, the Vice President will return to Washington D.C.", Symone Sanders, Harris' spokesperson, tweeted on Thursday.
No reasons for the rally cancellation were offered, but the move comes in wake of deadly suicide bombings in Kabul that killed at least 12 US military personnel and dozens of Afghan nationals.
Initially, Harris was expected to join Newsom in a car rally on Friday, weeks before the 14 September recall election in California.
The recall effort against the Golden State governor was initiated in April, as some California residents stated that they were unhappy with his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, economic problems, and other issues.
