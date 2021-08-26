Afghanistan Debacle May Threaten Biden's Chances For Second Term, Report Suggests

Starting his White House tenure with polls showing an over 50-percent approval rating from voters, US President Joe Biden has seen a dramatic decrease in support amid his administration's handling of the ongoing Afghanistan military pullout.

US President Joe Biden's actions over Afghanistan might end a "two-term dream", The Telegraph suggested on Thursday, noting that recent poll figures show that a majority of Americans would prefer the incumbent president to sit out the 2024 White House run.

According to a recent poll by Echelon Insights, 51 percent of Americans do not want to see Biden running for a second term, with only 34 percent saying the opposite. Condemnation of his decisions in Afghanistan continues to intensify, with critics already raising concerns in regard to the president's capability for the job.

Among them is Florida's Republican Senator Rick Scott, who slammed Biden after the Thursday bombings in Kabul that killed at least 12 US military personnel, saying that it was "preventable" and "Biden must answer".

Joe Biden's failure in Afghanistan has cost American lives.



I'm heartbroken and furious. 12 American lives lost. 12 families left broken. This was preventable. Biden must answer for it.



— Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) August 26, 2021

​Earlier, Scott penned an op-ed for Fox News, questioning what he referred to as Biden's "failed" leadership.

"The Office of President of the United States is the most powerful in the world and it demands total accountability. If President Biden can no longer competently lead, the president, his cabinet, and the American people know what must be done", Scott wrote.

In wake of the Kabul bombings, several other Republicans, along with a former US president, Donald Trump, shared bitter commentary in their reactions to the situation.

"This tragedy should never have been allowed to happen, which makes our grief even deeper and more difficult to understand," Trump reportedly wrote in a statement.

Republican Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri said that POTUS 46 has "blood on his hands", as others even called for Biden's resignation.

In the Telegraph report, it was noted that Biden's temper appeared to have worsened since the beginning of his tenure.

"Mr Biden's temper, which he has always had, appears to be getting worse. He snaps at journalists, even the ones hand chosen to ask questions", The Telegraph's Nick Allen writes. "And the carefully constructed image his campaign cultivated, of a master operator on the global stage, has completely unraveled."

Among those who believe that Biden's handling of presidential duties has worsened, particularly when it comes to Afghanistan policies, is Mark Penn, a former chief strategist for Hillary Clinton. Penn called Afghanistan a "political disaster" for Biden, saying that it might affect not only the president's image but also the entire Democratic party during the 2022 midterm elections.