'We Will Not Forgive, We Will Not Forget': Biden Vows to Hunt Down Terrorists Behind Kabul Blasts

US President Joe Biden announced during a Thursday news briefing that while US military leadership has been commanded to complete their evacuation mission in Afghanistan before the August 31 deadline, he has also directed personnel to "hunt down" the militants behind the terror attacks in Kabul.
"We will not be deterred by terrorists. We will not let them stop our mission. We will continue the evacuation," Biden declared. "I've also ordered my commanders to develop operational plans to strike [Daesh-K*] assets, leadership and facilities.
The US president vowed to respond with "force and precision" against the group, which claimed responsibility for the fatal terror incidents in the Afghan capital.
American forces have been commanded to take "maximum steps necessary" to protected forces on the ground in Kabul, Biden remarked.
The speech took a religious turn as Biden began quoting the Book of Isaiah, saying that forces have drawn inspiration from the teachings, and are a modern example of those who make sacrifices without the thought of "glory" or "profit." He called for a moment of silence.
*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) are terrorist organisations outlawed in Russia and many other states.
