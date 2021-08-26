Register
01:41 GMT26 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Former porn star Ron Jeremy talks with his attorney Stuart Goldfarb during his arraignment on rape and sexual assault charges

    US Porn Star Ron Jeremy Indicted on 30-Plus Counts of Sexual Assault in Los Angeles

    © AP Photo / David McNew
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/01/1080334851_0:50:2894:1678_1200x675_80_0_0_02e19d2d7f63a9e06b0f9ba35860b289.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202108261083714628-us-porn-star-ron-jeremy-indicted-on-30-plus-counts-of-sexual-assault-in-los-angeles/

    The porn star is considered one of the biggest names in the adult film industry, having appeared in thousands of explicit films that date back to the early 1970s. Sexual misconduct allegations have surfaced against the actor in the past, however, many in the industry have stated that such claims were brushed aside due to his fame.

    American porn star Ron Jeremy has been indicted on more than 30 counts of sexual assault after a bevy of accusations were voiced by multiple women in Los Angeles, California, it was revealed on Wednesday.

    A release issued by the  Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office revealed that Jeremy had pleaded not guilty to approximately 34 charges that included 12 counts of forcible rape, seven counts of forcible oral copulation, six counts of sexual battery, four counts of sexual penetration with a foreign object and two counts of sexual penetration of an unconscious or asleep individual.

    The wrap sheet also includes single charges of lewd acts against a child under the age of 15, sodomy by force and assault with intent to commit rape. Jeremy’s alleged offenses were committed against some 21 women over a 23-year period in the Los Angeles area at nightclubs and bars, among other places. Ages of victims range from 15 to 51.

    An attorney representing Jeremy told Reuters on Wednesday that the 68-year-old adult film star was “innocent of all charges,” effectively reiterating past stances maintained by their client. 

    Jeremy had initially been charged with sex crimes in 2020 and had remained in custody ahead of his trial. At the time, the offenses involved just four women and left him facing up to 90 years in prison.

    “Far too often, survivors of sexual assault suffer in isolation,” George Gascón, who serves as the Los Angeles County district attorney, said in a statement accompanying the release. “We must ensure that survivors have all options available to help with recovery, including trauma-informed services for healing and support to report such crimes.”

    Jeremy’s next court appearance is scheduled for October 12.

    Related:

    Jurors Given 22-Page Questionnaire as Bump ‘n’ Grind Star R Kelly Faces Sex Abuse Trial
    Weinsteingate Hits Porn Industry: Ron Jeremy Gets Banned From AVN Awards
    US Adult Film Star Ron Jeremy Charged With Rape, Sexual Assault of Four Women
    Who Is Ron Jeremy? Former High School Teacher And Porn Legend Faces More And More Allegations
    Tags:
    Ron Jeremy, Sexual Assault, Los Angeles, California, porn star, Adult Film Industry
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Afghan singer Aryana Sayeed poses in this undated handout photo released by Sherzaad Entertainment.
    Singers, Athletes, & Researchers: Who Fled Afghanistan After Taliban Takeover
    Tune Changin' Joe
    Tune Changin' Joe
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse