US Porn Star Ron Jeremy Indicted on 30-Plus Counts of Sexual Assault in Los Angeles

American porn star Ron Jeremy has been indicted on more than 30 counts of sexual assault after a bevy of accusations were voiced by multiple women in Los Angeles, California, it was revealed on Wednesday.
A release issued by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office revealed that Jeremy had pleaded not guilty to approximately 34 charges that included 12 counts of forcible rape, seven counts of forcible oral copulation, six counts of sexual battery, four counts of sexual penetration with a foreign object and two counts of sexual penetration of an unconscious or asleep individual.
The wrap sheet also includes single charges of lewd acts against a child under the age of 15, sodomy by force and assault with intent to commit rape. Jeremy’s alleged offenses were committed against some 21 women over a 23-year period in the Los Angeles area at nightclubs and bars, among other places. Ages of victims range from 15 to 51.
An attorney representing Jeremy told Reuters on Wednesday that the 68-year-old adult film star was “innocent of all charges,” effectively reiterating past stances maintained by their client.
Jeremy had initially been charged with sex crimes in 2020 and had remained in custody ahead of his trial. At the time, the offenses involved just four women and left him facing up to 90 years in prison.
“Far too often, survivors of sexual assault suffer in isolation,” George Gascón, who serves as the Los Angeles County district attorney, said in a statement accompanying the release. “We must ensure that survivors have all options available to help with recovery, including trauma-informed services for healing and support to report such crimes.”
Jeremy’s next court appearance is scheduled for October 12.
