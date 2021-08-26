Hawaii’s Kilauea Volcano Shows Activity With More Than Hundred Small Earthquakes

The Kilauea volcano, located on the southeast area of the island of Hawaii, the largest landmass in the island archipelago, is one of the most active volcanoes on Earth. Island mythology says that Kilauea is home to Pele, the Hawaiian goddess of volcanoes and fire.

Geologists announced that a series of earth tremors have been recorded in the Kilauea volcano, according to Tuesday updates from the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.

Approximately 140 earthquakes commenced at 4 am, with the strongest having a 3.3 magnitude.

Vulcanologists also observed a slight change in the surface of the volcano, indicating that magma is moving under the South part of Kilauea’s massive caldera, although the volcano has remained silent and no signs of lava have been detected.

The level alert has been elevated from ADVISORY to WATCH, which means that “volcano is exhibiting heightened or escalating unrest with increased potential of eruption, timeframe uncertain or an eruption is underway that poses limited hazards including no or minor volcanic-ash emissions.”

Interesting overnight activity at #Kilauea. Seismicity & ground deformation indicate a small dike intrusion (#magma) may be occurring 1–2 km (0.6-1.2 mi) beneath the south caldera. #USGS #HVO scientists monitoring closely. View data feeds: https://t.co/n5dlH8hdGg pic.twitter.com/Ycy0IgtO3g — USGS Volcanoes🌋 (@USGSVolcanoes) August 24, 2021

The most recent Kilauea eruption occurred on 21 December, 2020, and was accompanied by a 4.4 magnitude earthquake. Although the eruption was moderate by local standards, authorities announced a red alert.

During an earlier 2018 eruption that lasted for several months, lava flows destroyed two coastal resorts and the town of Leilani Estates, with all of its 10,000 residents evacuated. Since 1952, Kilauea has erupted 34 times.