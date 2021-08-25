Biden Plans to Campaign For California Governor Gavin Newsom, White House Says

California Governor Gavin Newsom faces a recall election in September after Golden State residents disappointed with his response to the coronavirus pandemic initiated the effort, gathering over 1.6 million petition signatures in April in favour of the move.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said during her Wednesday press briefing that US President Joe Biden will campaign for California Governor Gavin Newsom in the forthcoming recall election scheduled for 14 September.

"I can confirm the president does still plan to go and campaign for Governor Newsom in California", she said.

When asked whether the White House views the recall as a referendum on Democratic policies, Psaki responded that she will "leave the analysis on the roots of the recall to others".

The Democratic California governor enjoys support from the US vice president, Kamala Harris, who said earlier in the summer that she "supports him 100%".

Biden also previously praised Newsom's leadership in California, saying that the governor is "leading California through unprecedented crises" and urging residents of the Golden State to vote no on the state's estimated $276-million recall election.

© REUTERS / EVELYN HOCKSTEIN U.S. President Joe Biden listens to Governor of California, Gavin Newsom, during a virtual meeting with governors to discuss efforts to strengthen wildfire prevention, preparedness and response efforts to the 2021 wildfire season, at the South Court Auditorium at the White House complex in Washington, U.S., July 30, 2021

The recall effort was triggered in California earlier in the year by state residents unhappy with Newsom's pandemic-related policies, his approach to handling economic problems, and other issues. Among those challenging Newsom in the election are former Olympic athlete Caitlyn Jenner, businessman John Cox and the mayor of San Diego, Kevin Faulconer.

The September recall will mark the fourth gubernatorial recall election ever held in the US.