Register
18:42 GMT25 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    U.S. President Joe Biden smiles as he arrives to deliver remarks on employment numbers at the White House in Washington, U.S. August 6, 2021

    Damage Control Mode: How White House is Struggling to Fix Narrative of Botched Afghan Withdrawal

    © REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNST
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/17/1083689932_0:8:2809:1589_1200x675_80_0_0_8a225404a9ade7d8a628d102c6d37bf3.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202108251083712707-damage-control-mode-how-white-house-is-struggling-to-fix-narrative-of-botched-afghan-withdrawal/

    The Biden administration is struggling to take back control of the narrative on the Afghanistan pull-out, The Hill reported on Wednesday, referring to the increasing number of public appearances of President Joe Biden and other White House officials in the last several days.

    The Hill noted that as of 24 August, Biden had delivered a whopping three speeches in five days on the evacuation efforts and twice took questions from reporters, as his Cabinet is seeking to fix the damage of the botched evacuation. White House press briefings also restarted this week, with spokeswoman Jen Psaki taking questions on Monday after her notable absence from 15 August to 22 August.

    White House Failed to Send a Clear Message

    These efforts come in sharp contrast with the president's unsettling silence when the Taliban* took over Kabul, prompting a hasty evacuation of the embassy staff and outright panic at Kabul Airport.

    Two days after the fall of Kabul, President Biden appeared in the White House East Room "scrambling to defend himself from a series of miscalculations that have damaged US credibility", as Reuters remarked on 17 August. Having delivered his message, Biden "retreated" to Camp David without taking any questions. This prompted a new wave of negative press both from his domestic and foreign allies as well as the American political opposition.

    The Republicans and former President Donald Trump have pulled no punches while lambasting the Biden administration for the botched withdrawal. Earlier this week the ex-president released a new “Surrenderer-in-Chief” commercial slamming Biden for his domestic and foreign policies.

    Apparently caught off guard by the Taliban's sweeping advance, Biden administration officials also failed to prepare the public for the current state of affairs, according to The Hill. Biden's approval ratings have slipped to the lowest point of his presidency. The latest RealClearPolitics average shows Biden’s approval rating at 46.6 percent, while his average disapproval rating stands at 48.9 percent. Meanwhile, a Suffolk University survey presents a gloomier picture, with the president's rating plummeting as low as 41 percent.

    Under these circumstances the White House has gone into "damage control mode": first, it adopted a special television strategy; second, it aggressively defended its handling of the unfolding crisis; third, it subjected the media criticism over the Afghanistan withdrawal to condemnation.

    U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about Hurricane Henri and the evacuation of Afghanistan in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S. August 22, 2021.
    © REUTERS / JOSHUA ROBERTS
    U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about Hurricane Henri and the evacuation of Afghanistan in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S. August 22, 2021.

    Television Strategy

    "As is typical for this White House, communications aides have been very deliberate about which officials they choose to appear on television and which shows are most important", Politico's West Wing Playbook wrote on 20 August. "West Wing Playbook examined which officials the White House chose to put on the air — and which they didn’t — during this particular national security crisis".

    The media outlet highlighted that, for instance, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan has been the White House's "most trusted messenger": he appeared on NBC’s “Today”, ABC’s “Good Morning America”, NBC’s “Nightly News”, and CBS’ “Evening News" last week. Yet another "go-to emissary" was Jon Finer, who had not appeared much on television until now. It even created some confusion, as one television channel misspelled his name as "John".

    ​At the same time, the White House tried not to turn much spotlight on Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin or Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley, although journalists specifically sought their assessment of the Afghan events. Vice President Kamala Harris has abstained from commenting on the chaotic pull-out.

    The White House’s "carefully orchestrated television strategy" included the president himself, according to Politico: last week, Biden did a few lengthy interviews on Afghanistan, and when he did, it was "often with familiar faces like columnist David Brooks or ABC's George Stephanopoulos".

    ​On 20 August, the US president answered some questions after days of criticism for not talking to the press after his public remarks on Afghanistan. However, these were questions from reporters on a pre-selected list, namely, the Associated Press, Bloomberg, PBS, ABC News, and NPR, according to Politico. Others were "left shouting questions at the president’s back", the media outlet noted.

    General view of the crowds of people near the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan August 23, 2021
    © REUTERS / ASVAKA NEWS
    General view of the crowds of people near the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan August 23, 2021

    'The Best Run Evacuation Ever'

    In addition to that, the Biden administration has focused on the "positive" side of the withdrawal: according to the State Department, the numbers of evacuees have increased dramatically as the 31 August deadline nears.

    "You make adjustments and you ultimately get an operation going that is moving out thousands, if not tens of thousands, of people daily. That is what we have accomplished over the course of the week", Jake Sullivan told a White House briefing on Monday.

    ​Senior administration officials have also been dispatched to appear on leading cable news and tout the withdrawal effort, while "the entire White House press shop" has started to tweet out the latest updates on evacuation totals and hailing the progress made on the ground in a series of "coordinated messages", according to The Hill.

    Hundreds of people gather near a U.S. Air Force C-17 transport plane at a perimeter at the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021.
    © AP Photo / Shekib Rahmani
    Hundreds of people gather near a U.S. Air Force C-17 transport plane at a perimeter at the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021.
    'Blame Lies With Media Coverage'

    Being incapable of undoing last week's mess at Kabul Airport, the White House and its Democratic allies opted to scold the press over the negative coverage. The Hill quoted Eric Schultz, a spokesman under President Obama, who insisted that the media criticism of the withdrawal has been unfairly tough.

    For his part, White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain has shared a series of posts criticising the media for taking on the president and his Afghan pull-out.

    "Watching recent news coverage, a future president would likely conclude that indefinite occupation will get you better press than withdrawal, even from an unpopular war", reads a post by political scientist Seth Masket, retweeted by Klain.

    ​Yet another post shared by the White House chief of staff and authored by journalist Ryan Grim says: "The US has rapidly evacuated 70,700 in 10 days. Now assume we started that when the MSM says they wanted us to, with the Afghan government still in power. Within days of the signal of our retreat, they’d have fled and collapsed. Result would be chaos. Chaos was unavoidable".

    "This is the best run evacuation from a war America lost", MSNBC host Lawrence O’Donnell claimed in a message retweeted by Klain.

    Still, it remains unclear whether Team Biden's damage control efforts will translate into improved poll numbers for the president.

    *The Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other countries.

    Related:

    Pakistan Doesn't Have the Money to 'Control' Taliban, Says Brother of Runaway Afghan President
    Singers, Athletes, & Researchers: Who Fled Afghanistan After Taliban Takeover
    Taliban: Americans Must Leave Afghanistan by Agreed Upon Date to Avoid New Problems
    Tags:
    US, Joe Biden, Afghanistan, Taliban, US withdrawal
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Afghan singer Aryana Sayeed poses in this undated handout photo released by Sherzaad Entertainment.
    Singers, Athletes, & Researchers: Who Fled Afghanistan After Taliban Takeover
    Tune Changin' Joe
    Tune Changin' Joe
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse