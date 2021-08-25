Biden Ordered Federal Aid to California to Fight Wildfires, White House Says

"Today, President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. declared that a major disaster exists in the State of California and ordered Federal aid to supplement State, tribal, and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by wildfires beginning on July 14, 2021, and continuing. The President’s action makes Federal funding available to affected individuals in the counties of Lassen, Nevada, Placer, and Plumas," the statement said.
As of 24 August, more than 2.5 million acres have burned in 92 large fires in 12 states. Residents in communities near 16 blazes remain evacuated amid a deployment of 26,383 firefighters and support personnel, the National Interagency Fire Center said in its latest daily report posted on the internet.
