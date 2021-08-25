Register
01:41 GMT25 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    People walk by NRA convention signage in the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas, Thursday, May 3, 2018. The convention is scheduled to go through Sunday.

    Netizens Fire Back After NRA Cancels Annual Texas Meeting Over COVID Concerns

    © AP Photo / Sue Ogrocki
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/0f/1081783695_0:218:3093:1957_1200x675_80_0_0_f494fb8b2aaef029628b8009695e1e12.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202108251083705322-netizens-fire-back-after-nra-cancels-annual-texas-meeting-over-covid-concerns-/

    The annual meeting of the National Rifle Association (NRA) has become a significant multi-day event for the host city's businesses and tourism industry. Officials in Dallas, Texas, estimated that some 70,000 individuals attended the 2019 convention and collectively contributed more than $40 million to the local economy.

    The NRA revealed in a Tuesday announcement that its annual meeting has been canceled due to coronavirus-related concerns for the second year in a row.   

    "Due to concern over the safety of our NRA family and community, we regret to inform you that we have decided to cancel the 2021 Annual Meeting & Exhibits," the gun rights group said. 

    The event, originally slated for mid-May, was rescheduled for early September due to "uncertainties" about COVID-19 restrictions in Houston, Texas. The group was also expected to celebrate the 150th anniversary at Houston's George R. Brown Convention Center. 

    Per the memo, NRA officials arrived at the decision after conducting its own analysis of COVID-19 data in Harris County, Texas, which is home to Houston - the largest city in Texas. Harris County is presently labeled a 'Severe Threat,' which "signifies a severe and uncontrolled level of COVID-19," according to the public health department

    "We also consulted with medical professionals, local officials, major sponsors & exhibitors, and many NRA members before arriving at this decision," the gun rights group said, arguing those in attendance would likely be unable to get "a full annual meeting experience."

    Around 850 exhibitors were set to work the event. 

    Similar COVID-related concerns were behind the cancellation of the NRA's 2020 convention in Nashville, Tennessee. 

    Social media reactions concerning the decision were divided in motivation, but united in opposition to the NRA's memo.

    While some netizens admonished the gun rights group for citing COVID as reasoning for canceling an already-rescheduled event, others scoffed at the NRA emphasizing concern for safety 

    A Celebration of Freedom - the NRA's next event - is slated to take place in Louisville, Kentucky, in May 2022. 

    Related:

    ‘Everybody Outside the State is B****ing’: Newsom Loses His Cool Amid Talks on Recall, State Issues
    Gunman Who Killed Five People in Plymouth Was 22-Year-Old YouTuber With Firearms Licence
    Biden Mocked for Claiming 'F-15s and Nukes' Needed to Fight State After Taliban Enters Kabul
    Internal Probe Clears of Wrongdoing US Capitol Police Officer Who Shot Ashli Babbitt on January 6
    Twenty Republican-Run States Launch Challenge to Biden's 'Ghost Gun' Law
    Tags:
    health, National Rifle Association of America (NRA), Texas, US gun laws, gun rights, Second Amendment, social media, firearms
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Ernest Hollis looks for items at his granddaughter's house that was devastated by floodwaters, Monday, 23 August 2021, in Waverly, Tenn. Heavy rains caused flooding in Middle Tennessee days ago and have resulted in multiple deaths and missing people as homes and rural roads were also washed away.
    Swept Away Houses, Destroyed Cars, Dozens of Dead: Tennessee Hit by Flash Floods
    Tune Changin' Joe
    Tune Changin' Joe
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse