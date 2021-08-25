Netizens Fire Back After NRA Cancels Annual Texas Meeting Over COVID Concerns

The annual meeting of the National Rifle Association (NRA) has become a significant multi-day event for the host city's businesses and tourism industry. Officials in Dallas, Texas, estimated that some 70,000 individuals attended the 2019 convention and collectively contributed more than $40 million to the local economy.

The NRA revealed in a Tuesday announcement that its annual meeting has been canceled due to coronavirus-related concerns for the second year in a row.

"Due to concern over the safety of our NRA family and community, we regret to inform you that we have decided to cancel the 2021 Annual Meeting & Exhibits," the gun rights group said.

The event, originally slated for mid-May, was rescheduled for early September due to "uncertainties" about COVID-19 restrictions in Houston, Texas. The group was also expected to celebrate the 150th anniversary at Houston's George R. Brown Convention Center.

Per the memo, NRA officials arrived at the decision after conducting its own analysis of COVID-19 data in Harris County, Texas, which is home to Houston - the largest city in Texas. Harris County is presently labeled a 'Severe Threat,' which "signifies a severe and uncontrolled level of COVID-19," according to the public health department.

"We also consulted with medical professionals, local officials, major sponsors & exhibitors, and many NRA members before arriving at this decision," the gun rights group said, arguing those in attendance would likely be unable to get "a full annual meeting experience."

Around 850 exhibitors were set to work the event.

Similar COVID-related concerns were behind the cancellation of the NRA's 2020 convention in Nashville, Tennessee.

Social media reactions concerning the decision were divided in motivation, but united in opposition to the NRA's memo.

While some netizens admonished the gun rights group for citing COVID as reasoning for canceling an already-rescheduled event, others scoffed at the NRA emphasizing concern for safety

The height of irony for the NRA to be concerned about "the safety" of its members from COVID, but not to give a rip about violence perpetrated by guns against our kids!



This organization is pure evil. BTW, their true constituency is not gun owners; it's gun manufacturers. pic.twitter.com/Bk4IUuEv3v — Russell Drew (@RussOnPolitics) August 24, 2021

Yeah, I mean gunshots are WAY more lethal, and you guys seems to think those are great. — Brian Page (@Truth_Hz_Donut) August 24, 2021

NRA fails to oppose the #BumpStockBan.



Now, cancels it's annual meeting.



Fires Oliver "I do not recall" North when he wanted an audit.



Why would anyone believe the NRA is not controlled opposition? — Jimmy Sheckles (@JimmySheckles) August 24, 2021

have you guys tried shooting the virus yet — pretty take machine (@kidzbopwutang) August 24, 2021

More safety concerns over “the flu” than massacring a class full of first graders. Great stuff. — John Blanco (@intozablanc) August 24, 2021

Thank gods you guys took these measures to ensure the safety of others. I mean sure this wasn't a school with children to shoot. — 💀DeathMetalViking💀 (@DeathMetalV) August 24, 2021

What a load of crap https://t.co/gB6zfNSDSg — Patriot Liberty & Freedom a mask free account 💪 (@BeAccountable4u) August 24, 2021

A Celebration of Freedom - the NRA's next event - is slated to take place in Louisville, Kentucky, in May 2022.