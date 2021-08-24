US Supreme Court Rules Biden Admin Must Reinstate 'Remain in Mexico' Immigration Policy

In a Tuesday ruling, the US Supreme Court said that a federal judge's order to reinstate the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), better known as the "Remain in Mexico" policy, had to be followed. The decision is a major blow to US President Joe Biden's immigration reform promises.

Earlier this month, US District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk of the US District Court for the Northern District of Texas ordered the Biden administration to reinstate the MPP policy, which the US Department of Homeland Security formally ended in June. The policy requires asylum applicants to await the decision on their application outside the United States, which in practice means huge number of people waiting to enter the US accumulate in camps on the Mexican side of the US-Mexico border.

Kacsmaryk argued that the Illegal Immigration Reform and Immigrant Responsibility Act of 1996 constrains the administration's immigration policy into one of two possible courses of action: either every applicant must await their decision outside of the country or detained in US custody.

In response, the US Department of Justice appealed to a higher court for a stay on Kacsmaryk's order, and when the appellate court refused, the DOJ went to the Supreme Court.

"The application for a stay presented to [US Supreme Court Justice Samuel] Alito and by him referred to the Court is denied," the Supreme Court said in a brief memo on Tuesday. "The applicants failed to show a likelihood of success on the claim that the memorandum rescinding the Migrant Protection Protocols was not arbitrary and capricious."

The memo notes that the court's three liberal members - Justices Stephen Breyer, Elena Kagan and Sonia Sotomayor - dissented from the decision.

MORE INFORMATION TO FOLLOW...