US House Passes $3.5 Trillion Budget Blueprint

The US House of Representatives narrowly passed on Tuesday the blueprints for the $3.5 trillion budget plan that may soon pave the way for sweeping changes to the US' health care, education and tax laws.

The vote came down 220 for and 212 against after divisions among moderate and progressive Democrats earlier delayed proceedings. Officials had earlier balked at clearing the resolution without first voting on the $1 trillion infrastructure bill.

The Tuesday win for congressional Democrats, which also advanced the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, also includes a key, nonbinding commitment for a September 27 vote.

Efforts by House Democrats will enable US lawmakers to start mapping out a fuller legislation proposal to expand Medicare, family support programs and even divert funds to combatting climate change, among other initiatives. The effort will effectively work toward delivering on many campaign pledges made by US President Joe Biden.

Funding for the new programs will be pulled from tax increases that will be implemented for the wealthy, a move that will signify a step backwards for the tax overhaul that was enacted under former US President Donald Trump.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW