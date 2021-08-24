Register
    Trump Claims Biden Flying ‘Terrorists’ Out of Kabul While Leaving US Citizens ‘For Dead’

    A now-abandoned US embassy in Kabul had 4,000 staff before the White House ​ordered a hurried pull-out two weeks ago, but only 1,400 of those were US citizens. Thousands of other Americans were in the country as charity aid workers or in other capacities — including private contractors hired by the US military.

    Donald Trump has asserted that US President Joe Biden's administration of airlifting thousands of what the former describes as "terrorists" to the US, while leaving Americans in the nation "for dead".

    "Biden surrendered Afghanistan to terrorists and left thousands of Americans for dead by pulling out the Military before our citizens," Trump wrote on Tuesday. "Now we are learning that out of the 26,000 people who have been evacuated, only 4,000 are Americans."

    The former US president's comment was a reaction to a tweet by Politico's national security reporter, Alex Ward, which cited a leaked US State Department communication that broke down the numbers of those evacuated from Kabul, by nationality.

    It showed that in the 24 hours to 3pm on Monday, 6,425 Afghans were evacuated by the US Air Force, compared to just 483 US citizens and eight from other countries. That brought the total since the operation began to 4,407 Americans, 21,533 Afghans and 642 from "third countries".

    The disparity between the some 26,500 from the State Department, and the Department of Defence's claim to have brought out at least 37,000 since August 14, was reportedly the result of the Pentagon counting those evacuated by "coalition" allies such as the UK, France, Germany and Canada and those leaving on private charter flights, which it claimed to "facilitate".

    ​The now-abandoned US embassy in Kabul had an estimated 4,000 staff before the White House ​ordered the hurried pull-out two weeks ago, but only 1,400 of those were US citizens. Thousands of other Americans were in the country as charity aid workers or in other capacities — including private 'contractors' hired by the US military.

    Evacuee children wait for the next flight after being manifested at Hamid Karzai International Airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan, August 19, 2021
    © REUTERS / US MARINES
    Heat, Stench & Rats: Afghan Refugees Being Placed by Biden Administration in 'Living Hell'
    But the US is also planning to evacuate tens of thousands of people who worked for their forces during the 20-year military occupation, despite pledges by the new Taliban* government that those who worked for the US would not face reprisals for their employment and collaboration.

    "You can be sure the Taliban, who are now in complete control, didn’t allow the best and brightest to board these evacuation flights," Trump continued in his commentary. "Instead, we can only imagine how many thousands of terrorists have been airlifted out of Afghanistan and into neighborhoods around the world."

    Ward's tweets said the US Air Force was planning 128 flights out of Kabul in the next 48 hours, and that there were a 13,000 people inside the heavily-fortified Hamid Karzai International Airport waiting to board planes. It was reported elsewhere that the Taliban continued to restore order around the airport by blocking access roads to all but foreign citizens.

    ​They also revealed that Washington's NATO allies and other Western nations were unwilling or unable to host large numbers of asylum-seekers, and that direct flights to the large US Rammstein air base in Germany would begin on Tuesday, and that the Fort Bliss army base in Texas was being prepared to house 13,000 evacuees — although that was behind schedule.

    ​"What a terrible failure. NO VETTING," Trump wrote in his personal statement. "How many terrorists will Joe Biden bring to America? We don’t know!"

    * The Taliban is banned as a terrorist organisation in many countries, including Russia.

