No Problem for Pelosi: Tucker Carlson Lambasts 'Chief COVID Enforcer' for Breaking Her Mask Laws

Nancy Pelosi has been one of the most vehement proponents for the updated laws requiring Americans to wear masks indoors practically at all times, and she does not make exceptions for those who have been vaccinated - despite the Biden administration having vowed to exempt them from the rule.

Fox News TV host Tucker Carlson has lashed out at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi after she attended a Democrat fundraiser in Napa, California while not wearing a mask or face covering. The footage used by the TV host showed Pelosi and other attendees of the $30,000-per-ticket event sitting at the table outdoors and wearing no masks. The only people who wore protective equipment at the fundraiser were those serving food and drinks – a fact Carlson couldn't help using to criticise the Democrat House speaker further.

"They are breathing all the fresh air they like as if it's 2019 again. The only people there wearing masks are their servants, the faceless brown serfs scurrying back and forth to bring them things. There's nothing worse than having the hired help breathe on you. That's not a problem for Nancy Pelosi, as you can see," Carlson said.

What outraged the host the most was the fact that Pelosi had become the unofficial "chief COVID enforcer" in the US never failing to mention in her pandemic-related (and other) speeches the importance of wearing a mask. She made statements such as "failure to wear a mask is a serious breach of decorum" and "real men wear masks", Carlson pointed out.

And yet the Democrat lawmaker herself seemed to have no problem about attending the fundraiser without a mask, the Fox News host stressed. Carlson then alleged that Pelosi herself does not believe that COVID-19 is dangerous and in the absence of Republican politicians, who could call her out, decided not to stick to her own advice regarding masks.

Republicans Criticise Democrats' COVID-19 Policies and Hypocrisy

This is not the first time Pelosi has landed in hot water over her adherence to pandemic protocols. She faced major criticism after a video surfaced of her visiting a hairstylist when lockdown was at its strictest and such establishments were supposed to be closed, and doing so without any mask. The House Speaker tried to play down the incident and claimed she was "set up" by a hair salon owner.

Recently, Carlson and other conservative-minded commentators joined the Republicans in harshly criticising the Democrat administration and the CDC for re-instating the law about masks, which applied to vaccinated people. US President Joe Biden previously claimed those, who had received a jab, would be exempt from mask-wearing, and the Republicans were ready to call out the White House on a broken promise. The GOP politicians also repeatedly alleged that the administration's decisions regarding the fight against the pandemic are not based on science.