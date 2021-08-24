Video of 'Rudy Giuliani' Shaving at a JFK Airport Restaurant Sparks Wave of Jokes Online

A video of a man resembling Rudy Giuliani, who was shaving as he ate food at a JFK Airport restaurant, has appeared on social media, prompting dozens of netizens to ridicule the person.
Although it is unclear whether the man, who was filmed by traveller Nick Weiss, is really Giuliani, actor Michael Rapaport did not to mince words and blasted the politician in a series of tweets.
In July, former President Donald Trump's ex-attorney was suspended from practicing law in Washington, DC. The court documents in the case claimed Giuliani's suspension in Washington will remain in effect pending the outcome of his license suspension in the state of New York, which was due to his alleged role in trying to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election and for pushing lies about voter fraud.
In April, the FBI raided Giuliani's home and office and seized computer equipment as part of an investigation into whether he violated lobbying laws while working for Trump.
