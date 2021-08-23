Ex-Giuliani Associate Igor Fruman to Change Plea to Guilty in Campaign Finance Case

"Notice as to Igor Fruman: an in-person change of plea hearing is scheduled for 25 August 2021 at 4:30 pm [EDT]," the filing said.
Fruman previously pled not guilty to charges that they funneled $1 million in donations from foreign nationals to unspecified political campaigns in the United States.
In October 2019, Fruman, businessman Andrey Kukushkin, Ukraine-born businessman Lev Parnas and his colleague David Correia were charged for funneling $1 million in donations from foreign nationals to unspecified political campaigns in the United States, including making false statements and falsifying records to the Federal Election Commission.
All comments
Show new comments (0)