Cuomo' Farewell Address: Ex-Governor Calls AG Report 'Political Firecracker' That Caused 'Stampede'

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former-Governor of New York Andrew Cuomo called State Attorney General Letitia James’ report on sexual harassment allegations against him a “political firecracker” that caused a media frenzy in a farewell address he delivered on Monday.

“There will be another time to talk about the truth and ethics of the recent situation involving me, but let me say now that when government politicizes allegations and the headlines condemn without facts, you undermine the justice system, and that doesn’t serve women, and that doesn’t serve men or society,” Cuomo said.

“A firecracker can start a stampede… The Attorney General’s report was designed to be a political firecracker on an explosive topic, and it worked. There was a political and media stampede.”

The ex-governor said that everyone has the right to come forward with allegations and that he applauds those who do, but that facts still matter and allegations must be scrutinized.

He added that he is confident that the truth will come out in time.

© REUTERS / ANDREW KELLY A farewell speech by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is broadcast live on a screen in Times Square on his final day in office in Manhattan, New York City, US, August 23, 2021

Cuomo resigned after an investigation by James found him to have harassed nearly a dozen colleagues, although he continues to deny any wrongdoing.

Lindsay Boylan, his former aide, was the first person who came forward to accuse her former boss of sexual misconduct, soon followed by many others.

During his speech, Cuomo also addressed the people and officials of New York, saying that the state must stop demonising business and causing them and the jobs they bring to leave the state. Cuomo also called upon New Yorkers to continue taking action to combat the COVID-19 pandemic amid the new surge of delta variant cases.