Outgoing New York Governor Cuomo Delivers Farewell Address

Watch live from New York City, where Andrew Cuomo is delivering his farewell address as governor.
Cuomo announced earlier in August that he was resigning amid allegations that he had sexually harassed nearly a dozen colleagues and accepted full responsibility for his actions while characterising the accusations as "false".
The 63-year-old Cuomo was a year from completing his decade-long three terms as governor when allegations began surfacing that he had covered up COVID deaths in nursing homes as fatalities that occurred in intensive care units.
It is not clear whether his resignation will absolve Cuomo from criminal investigations that New York police were already pursuing in relation to the harassment allegations against him.
On stepping down, Cuomo named New York state Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul as his replacement.
Follow Sputnik's live to learn more:
All comments
Show new comments (0)