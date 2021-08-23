Register
01:44 GMT23 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A photo from the shooting scene in downtown Portland, Oregon, taken on August 22, 2021

    Watch: Man in Fedora Hat Opens Fire as Antifa, Proud Boys Clash in Portland, US - Reports

    © Photo : Twitter / @Shauna_Sowersby
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 41
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/17/1083688416_0:174:2049:1326_1200x675_80_0_0_d1d0a1a6ef1b299b23b65713c395ae87.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202108231083688340-shots-fired-near-protest-in-portland-us-state-of-oregon---reports/

    According to eyewitness reports on social media, the members of the Proud Boys and Antifa were seen near the location of the shootout. Previously, photos and videos had been circulating on social media of the Proud Boys shooting at protesters and cars with paintball guns.

    Shooting took place in downtown Portland, Oregon, social media users reported the incident on Sunday. 

    Sometime prior to the firearm incident, it was reported that the Proud Boys and Antifa had been involved in a clash on 122nd Street in Portland, which included the use of pepper spray and airsoft guns.

    According to one of the videos that are being shared online, the shooter is a middle-aged man with a fedora hat on his head. He appears to be alone. As seen in the video, a man hides behind one of the cars, firing three shots before leaving the area.

    Also, according to other eyewitnesses, shots were fired downtown near 2nd and Taylor streets, and the man with a handgun was shooting at anti-fascists. 

    "Tons of cops now coming down 3rd," one local resident tweeted following the incident. "I counted 7 shots but someone was shooting back after the first couple."

    Portland police allegedly cordoned off the area where the shooting was taking place. At the same time, a photo of the alleged shooter appeared on social media, with a man in it holding a pistol in one hand and a magazine in the other.

    As comes from the many videos distributed on social networks, the shootout had many witnesses who filmed what was happening from different angles.

    According to the later videos, the shooter was apprehended by the police. A video shot by a journalist shows how the man lies down on the ground at the request of law enforcement officers and does not engage in resistance during detention.

    ​However, there could be a second shooter, according to Portland police, as the incident might have been a shootout. 

    According to the most recent reports, no one has been reported injured in the shootout as of yet, and no one has sought medical attention. Local residents say on social networks that few of the eyewitnesses have sought to tell the police about the incident.

    Earlier in the day, this area of the city saw heated arguments and even clashes between Antifa and Proud Boys movement members, as both sides reportedly employed airsoft and paintball guns, and the Proud Boys reportedly flipped over a van while shooting paintballs at people in the area.

    ​Violence erupted in Portland after the death of a Black man George Floyd in police custody in late spring 2020, and since then there have been regular clashes between Antifa and other groups in the city, as well as frequent gunfights with the use of lethal weapons.

    Tags:
    US, Portland, Oregon, Portland, Portland Police Department, shooting, Shooting, shootings, Shootings, Antifa, Antifascists, Proud Boys
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    An Afghan army soldier walks past Mine Resistant Ambush Protected vehicles, MRAPs, that were left after the American military left Bagram air base, in Parwan province north of Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, 5 July 2021.
    A Look at Afghanistan's Military Bases After the Hasty US Pullout
    Tune Changin' Joe
    Tune Changin' Joe
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse