Watch: Man in Fedora Hat Opens Fire as Antifa, Proud Boys Clash in Portland, US - Reports

According to eyewitness reports on social media, the members of the Proud Boys and Antifa were seen near the location of the shootout. Previously, photos and videos had been circulating on social media of the Proud Boys shooting at protesters and cars with paintball guns.

Shooting took place in downtown Portland, Oregon, social media users reported the incident on Sunday.

Sometime prior to the firearm incident, it was reported that the Proud Boys and Antifa had been involved in a clash on 122nd Street in Portland, which included the use of pepper spray and airsoft guns.

According to one of the videos that are being shared online, the shooter is a middle-aged man with a fedora hat on his head. He appears to be alone. As seen in the video, a man hides behind one of the cars, firing three shots before leaving the area.

Also, according to other eyewitnesses, shots were fired downtown near 2nd and Taylor streets, and the man with a handgun was shooting at anti-fascists.

"Tons of cops now coming down 3rd," one local resident tweeted following the incident. "I counted 7 shots but someone was shooting back after the first couple."

Portland police allegedly cordoned off the area where the shooting was taking place. At the same time, a photo of the alleged shooter appeared on social media, with a man in it holding a pistol in one hand and a magazine in the other.

As comes from the many videos distributed on social networks, the shootout had many witnesses who filmed what was happening from different angles.

According to the later videos, the shooter was apprehended by the police. A video shot by a journalist shows how the man lies down on the ground at the request of law enforcement officers and does not engage in resistance during detention.

​However, there could be a second shooter, according to Portland police, as the incident might have been a shootout.

According to the most recent reports, no one has been reported injured in the shootout as of yet, and no one has sought medical attention. Local residents say on social networks that few of the eyewitnesses have sought to tell the police about the incident.

Earlier in the day, this area of the city saw heated arguments and even clashes between Antifa and Proud Boys movement members, as both sides reportedly employed airsoft and paintball guns, and the Proud Boys reportedly flipped over a van while shooting paintballs at people in the area.

​Violence erupted in Portland after the death of a Black man George Floyd in police custody in late spring 2020, and since then there have been regular clashes between Antifa and other groups in the city, as well as frequent gunfights with the use of lethal weapons.