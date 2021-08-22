Register
18:04 GMT22 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Vice President Kamala Harris, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security advisor Jake Sullivan listen as President Joe Biden delivers remarks on evacuation efforts and the ongoing situation in Afghanistan during a speech in the East Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., August 20, 2021.

    Biden's Aides Were 'Too Afraid' to Question His Decisions in Run-Up to Chaotic Afghan Exit

    © REUTERS / KEN CEDENO
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    205
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/16/1083686113_0:0:3056:1719_1200x675_80_0_0_467cd69737e710238f68c16efc500a19.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202108221083685714-bidens-aides-were-too-afraid-to-question-his-decisions-in-run-up-to-chaotic-afghan-exit/

    Biden's job approval rating has plunged as he's facing stiff criticism of his handling of the chaotic US pullout from Afghanistan and evacuation of Americans and Afghan allies after the Taliban retook control of the country last week.

    US President Joe Biden's aides were "too afraid" to question his decisions made in the run-up to the pullout of American troops from Afghanistan, The Telegraph cited sources close to the administration as saying.

    The 78-year-old POTUS is said to have ignored warnings that ordering the withdrawal of forces ahead of the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks would not leave the military enough time to evacuate Americans and allies from the country.

    “People are simply too afraid to tell Biden [and] Jake Sullivan [his National Security Adviser], they're wrong. It's one thing to crack down on leaks [as Mr Biden has done], it's another thing to allow a mistake like this”, one former defence official, who reportedly is in regular contact with top White House aides, told the publication.

    “This White House is very disciplined, especially when it comes to leaks and such. But the downside of discipline is if you're running things like an autocracy, and you broker no dissent internally, that's not what the purpose of a White House staff is".

    While some were "too scared" to push back, others urged the "stubborn-headed" president to keep open the Bagram Air Base due to the fact that that it has more runways than the now-besieged Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. Their efforts proved futile: the airfield was abandoned by Americans in early July after nearly 20 years as they shut off the electricity and slipped away in the night without notifying the base’s new Afghan commander.

    Having shut down the Bagram Air Base, which was subsequently captured by the Taliban* as the group approached Kabul last Sunday, the Biden administration is grappling with the slow pace of evacuations from Hamid Karzai International Airport.

    Biden, who has been accused of being "out of touch with reality", stood by his decisions, saying there was never a time, in either in the past or the future, that American forces could have left Afghanistan without chaos.

    He also claimed that no Americans were being prevented from reaching Kabul Airport for evacuations, only to be "fact-checked" by Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin, who said the Pentagon was unable to safely escort Americans to the airfield, admitting that some of them had been "beaten" and "harassed" by Taliban fighters.

    POTUS was also contradicted by Pentagon spokesman John Kirby, after the former claimed that the US had reached its goal of getting rid of al-Qaeda* in Afghanistan.

    “We know that al-Qaeda remains… we have talked about it for some time”, Kirby said, adding that the US “intelligence gathering ability in Afghanistan is not what it used to be”.

    Bungled Evacuation

    The State Department is now said to be pushing Biden to extend the 31 August deadline for withdrawal, as the US and its allies are struggling to evacuate thousands of compatriots and Afghans fearing for their lives.

    On 15 August, Taliban insurgents seized the last government-controlled border crossing, leaving Kabul Airport as the only route out of the country. Shortly thereafter, they captured the Afghan capital after the city surrendered without a fight, and the internationally-recognised president, Ashraf Ghani, fled for the UAE.

    The sudden fall of the city, which the US intelligence community didn't anticipate would happen for at least a month, triggered panic among Afghans and foreigners, who rushed to the airport seeking to exit the country.

    The evacuation process has been chaotic: at least 20 people have died in the past seven days in and around Kabul Airport, according to an anonymous NATO official speaking to Reuters.

    Crowds of desperate Afghans have flocked to the airport every day over the past week, complicating the evacuation process of diplomatic staff and civilians as well as at-risk Afghans - those who once worked for the US or NATO.

    The Taliban has blamed the US for the mayhem at the airport, saying the West could have had a better evacuation and troop withdrawal plan.

    US citizens have now been advised to steer clear of Hamid Karzai International Airport as the situation deteriorates, and the airport was said to have been closed for 48 hours on Saturday in order to process those already inside.

    *The Taliban and al-Qaeda are terrorist groups banned in Russia and many other countries.

    Tags:
    Joe Biden, Afghan War, Afghanistan, Taliban, evacuees, evacuation, troop withdrawal, US troop withdrawal, Lloyd Austin, Pentagon, Bagram Air Base
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    An Afghan army soldier walks past Mine Resistant Ambush Protected vehicles, MRAPs, that were left after the American military left Bagram air base, in Parwan province north of Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, 5 July 2021.
    A Look at Afghanistan's Military Bases After the Hasty US Pullout
    Tune Changin' Joe
    Tune Changin' Joe
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse