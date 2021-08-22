Register
    Former President Donald Trump gestures while speaking to his supporters during the Save America Rally at the Sarasota Fairgrounds in Sarasota, Florida, U.S. July 3, 2021.

    US Facing Great Humiliation Because of Afghanistan, Trump Tells Alabama Rally

    © REUTERS / OCTAVIO JONES
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former US President Donald Trump told his supporters in Cullman, Alabama, that the recent developments in Afghanistan are a major failure of the current US administration's foreign policy and a great military defeat that demonstrates Washington's incompetence.

    Trump said at the Saturday Save America rally in Cullman that the world is now looking at Washington thinking "What the hell happened so quickly to the United States of America?"

    The former president said the situation in Afghanistan will go down as "one of the greatest embarrassments" and the "greatest foreign policy humiliation" in the history of the US.

    Trump accused US President Joe Biden of surrendering the US military bases in Afghanistan, stressing that US troops are leaving $83 billion of dollars worth of military equipment behind.

    "This will go down as one of the great military defeats of all time," Trump said, calling the troop withdrawal a "total surrender" and "gross incompetence by the nation's leader." Trump emphasized that under his presidency, this would never have happened.

    About the president, his predecessor bitingly noted that "he was on vacation as Afghanistan was going to hell."

    Trump suggested that Washington should have analyzed the experience of Russian forces in Afghanistan before taking any drastic steps. He called Biden's plan for troop withdrawal from Afghanistan a "horrific decision."

    Trump said "The Taliban* flag [will be] flying over our [US] embassy" in Afghanistan on September 11, the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

    According to the former president, the right way to withdraw from the country was to pull out the military personnel only after US citizens and valuable equipment had left the war-torn nation, then "you bomb the hell out of the bases," instead of leaving them for the Taliban to use.

    Trump stressed that under his administration the US had reconstructed the army, but he regretfully stated that currently it all "evaporated" and has been handed over to the enemy.

    "This was not a withdrawal, it was a total surrender," Trump concluded.

    Violence had been on the rise in Afghanistan amid the withdrawal of international troops from the country. The United States began pulling its forces out of Afghanistan in May with the aim of removing all US troops by September 11.

    Gradual withdrawal of limited contingent of Soviet forces from the Democratic Republic of Afghanistan (the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan). A column of armored vehicles crosses the Afghan-Soviet border on the Friendship Bridge over the Amu Darya River.
    © Sputnik / V. Kiselev
    A Tale of Two Withdrawals: Why Soviet and US Pull-Outs From Afghanistan Were So Different
    On August 15, the Taliban entered the Afghan capital of Kabul. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani resigned and fled the country to prevent what he described as bloodshed that would occur if the militants had to fight for the city. Most countries have reduced or evacuated their diplomatic missions in Kabul.

    The chief of the political office of the Taliban, Abdul Ghani Baradar, will likely make a decision concerning the structure of the future Afghan government over the next two weeks, a source in the Taliban told Sputnik on Saturday.

    Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen said earlier this week that the United States must withdraw all troops from Afghanistan by September 11.

    * Terrorist organizations banned in Russia and many other states

    An Afghan army soldier walks past Mine Resistant Ambush Protected vehicles, MRAPs, that were left after the American military left Bagram air base, in Parwan province north of Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, 5 July 2021.
    A Look at Afghanistan's Military Bases After the Hasty US Pullout
    Tune Changin' Joe
    Tune Changin' Joe
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
