State of Emergency Declared for Parts of New York Ahead of Hurricane Henri

Governor Andrew Cuomo has declared a state of emergency for parts of New York ahead of Hurricane Henri.
Hurricane #Henri could be the first hurricane to directly hit Long Island since the 1980s.— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) August 21, 2021
New Yorkers: Take this seriously.
Prepare TODAY for the storm's expected landfall on Sunday.
Monitor your local forecast & stay safe.
"If you know you are in an area that tends to flood ... get out of that area now, please... If you have to get to higher ground it has to be today," Cuomo said in a televised news briefing Saturday.
Meteorologists have advised people on the East Coast to brace for the hurricane, which is bringing strong winds and heavy rains to the region.
On Friday, the office of Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker said that his state will close parks and beaches from Saturday to Monday, and urged people to be careful.
If Henri sticks to its current course and maintains its strength, it will be the first hurricane to directly hit New England in 30 years, experts say.
In general, hurricane warnings have been issued for about 6 million people in areas including parts of Long Island, and from New Haven, Connecticut, to west of Westport, Massachusetts.
