Man Breaches Security at California Airport, Sparks Panic and Causes Evacuation

A man caused panic at a California airport on Friday when he breached security, stole an airport vehicle, and took a joyride on the taxiway before fleeing on foot.
Terminal C remained closed until officers found the trespasser hiding "in the building's ceiling" above a ticketing area thanks to the help of sniffer dogs. After some negotiations, the suspect surrendered and was taken into custody.
The Orange County Sheriff's Department tweeted about the incident.
#OCSDPIO Update on the security incident at @JohnWayneAir @OCFA_PIO pic.twitter.com/wFlhtLsM7Q— OC Sheriff, CA (@OCSheriff) August 21, 2021
