MTG Files Impeachment Docs Against Biden Over Afghanistan, Border Crisis & Usurping Balance of Power

Greene is widely known in the US as a strong supporter of conspiracy theories and being a vocal advocate of former President Donald Trump. She had already filed articles of impeachment against Joe Biden, alleging abuse of power only a day after he was sworn in.

The infamous House Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene proposed that Congress impeach US President Joe Biden on three articles, and the Afghan issue is included on the list.

The Republican from Georgia has proposed three resolutions: one for "dereliction of duty" for Biden's handling of the Afghan crisis, another for the "border crisis," regarding the migrant influx at the southern US border, and a third for "usurping congressional authority and ignoring the judicial authority of the Supreme Court" for the administration's eviction moratorium during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Greene added that the "Afghanistan" article includes leaving reportedly 10,000 Americans behind as the nation's Islamist movement, the Taliban*, takes over the reins of power.

"In seven short months, Joe Biden has caused America to lose the respect of the entire world. The evidence is clear and his actions are so egregious that he must be impeached," Greene said in a statement published on her Twitter.

Today, I introduced three impeachment resolutions against Joe Biden for his dereliction of duty in Afghanistan, his violations of immigration law causing a national security crisis on our Southern border, and his usurping of Congressional power by ignoring the SCOTUS. pic.twitter.com/77IMeJoowF — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) August 20, 2021

Such an initiative has little chance of success in Congress, where both chambers are controlled by members of Biden's Democratic party.

Nevertheless, conservative commentator Mark Levin, who previously discussed the use of the 25th Amendment, Dan Bongino, and Jenna Ellis, a senior legal assistant to former President Donald Trump's 2020 campaign, are also among those calling for Biden to be impeached.

And if the GOP takes back control over the lower chamber in 2022, current Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy earlier this week did not rule out the possibility of impeaching Biden, specifying that such a move could only happen "if Biden takes an illegal action."

Biden's immediate predecessor, former President Donald Trump, was impeached twice by a Democratic-controlled House, once in relation to Ukraine and again following the January 6 Capitol riot, but the GOP-led Senate acquitted him both times.

Greene noted in her statement that there is a general aversion to launching more acrimonious impeachment procedures, but she said that the "safety and security of the country and the American people" is at risk.

"Currently, our government is illegitimate because it is no longer serving its citizens. We have to restore respect for America in order for our allies and our citizens to trust the government," Greene added. "Joe Biden must be impeached, tried in the Senate, convicted, and removed from office."

Meanwhile, the hashtag #BanMargeForGood went viral on social media, and netizens, in the spirit of the cancel culture era, expressed their personal opinions about both Greene's initiative, her past statements and the congresswoman in general, while also calling on Twitter to completely ban the representative's account.

I don’t want to see Marjorie Taylor Greene’s face or feet ever again. #BanMargeForGood — Mayo (@MayoIsSpicyy) August 20, 2021

#BanMargeForGood for goodness' sake. Misinformation is no laughing matter. It's murderous in the world's current state. People casting doubt on vaccines & masks are often privately protecting themselves, but spouting propaganda for what they feel best serves political ambitions. — Catbriar (@Catbriar) August 20, 2021

The only good Marge is not on Twitter. #BanMargeForGood pic.twitter.com/jlmkAcT8YN — Derek Martz (@derek_martz) August 21, 2021

​Green has shocked the general public more than once, promoting all sorts of conspiracy theories, questioning the dangers of COVID-19 and speaking out against anti-pandemic measures, for which she has been repeatedly suspended by Twitter. She once even compared the mask mandate to the horrors of the Holocaust, but then took her words back and apologized.