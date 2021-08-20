US Capitol Bomb Threat Suspect Charged With Threat to Use WMD - Reports

Floyd Ray Roseberry of Grover, North Carolina will be held in jail until trial, Scott MacFarlane said via Twitter, adding that he will also be screened for competency ahead of his trial.
Roseberry on Thursday engaged in an hours-long standoff with police before surrendering without incident. The bomb threat forced the evacuation of several nearby buildings, including three Congressional office buildings.
Earlier, US Capitol Police Chief J. Thomas Manger revealed that preliminary inquiries suggested Roseberry had no immediate ties to the US military or any law enforcement agency, and that he had recently dealt with the death of his mother, among other things.
A similar incident occurred in New York City's Time Square shortly after the US Capitol Police reported the bomb threat. However, a New York Police Department investigation quickly decided that the "cookie tin" they discovered was "not suspicious."
All comments
Show new comments (0)