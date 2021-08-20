Biden Says He ‘Cannot Promise What the Final Outcome Will Be’ in Afghanistan Amid Withdrawal Efforts

US President Joe Biden offered the American public an update on the ongoing withdrawal efforts in Afghanistan on Friday, ultimately admitting that he is unable to say just how the "final outcome will be" in the Central Asian nation.

Biden told reporters at the White House that while the US was doing "everything" it could to provide "safe evacuations," troubles were unavoidable amid the mass evacuation efforts.

"Any American who wants to go home, we will get you home," Biden said. "I cannot promise what the final outcome will be or that it will be without risk of loss but as commander-in-chief, I will mobilize every resource necessary."

However, he also acknowledged that sending additional American troops to retrieve US forces would inevitably prompt "an awful lot of unintended consequences."

He did reiterate past statement that the US could stay past the August 31 deadline, but that he also believed the evacuation of all Americans and visa-carrying Afghan nationals will be completed within the set timeline. "We're going to make that judgment as we go," he said.

Asked about NATO allies take on the US withdrawal process, Biden went on to note that NATO allies had been aware of the US' plans, and that the he had received their support on the US pullout.

"I have seen no question of our credibility from our allies around the world," he said moments after indicating that a G7 meeting would be convened in the coming week to "coordinate our mutual approach ... on Afghanistan and moving forward."

The Friday address came just hours after reports surfaced detailing that evacuation flights departing from the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul had been halted after it was determined that Qatar take in more evacuees.

MORE DETAILS TO COME.