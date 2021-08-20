Register
14:00 GMT20 August 2021
    Then-US President Donald Trump approaches reporters as he departs on campaign travel to Minnesota from the South Lawn at the White House in Washington, 30 September 2020

    'US Citizens, Equipment, THEN Military': Trump Rips Biden, 'Woke' Generals For 'Bungled' Afghan Exit

    © REUTERS / Carlos Barria
    US
    by
    Ex-President Donald Trump has issued a barrage of statements in the past five days, decimating President Joe Biden’s handling of the withdrawal of US and NATO troops from Afghanistan, which has now been seized by the Taliban Islamist group. Trump has insisted the withdrawal would have been “much more successful” if he were still in the White House.

    Donald Trump has released a new statement skewering US President Joe Biden and “woke Generals” for their handling of the troop withdrawal and evacuation strategy in Afghanistan. Published on his website, the statement offered Trump’s scenario for exiting Afghanistan, if he were still in the White House, and read:

    “First you bring out all of the American citizens. Then you bring out ALL equipment. Then you bomb the bases into smithereens—And then you bring out the military. You don’t do it in reverse order like Biden and our woke Generals did.”

    Trump added that if his version had been implemented, the world would not be witnessing what is currently unfolding in the South Asian country after the Taliban* reestablished control, routing the government forces.

    “No chaos, no death—they wouldn’t even know we left!” the statement by Mr Trump reads.

    ‘Couldn’t Handle the Pressure’

    Ever since the Taliban* ramped up their onslaught, eventually reaching the capital, Kabul, on Sunday, prompting the government to collapse and president Ashraf Ghani to flee the country, Trump has been on a roll.
    The ex-POTUS has vehemently criticized the Biden-led administration for the chaos that rapidly-departing US troops left in their wake.

    In this Aug. 19, 2021 file photo, Taliban fighters display their flag on patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan. When U.S. President Joe Biden took office early this year, Western allies were falling over themselves to welcome and praise him and hail a new era in trans-Atlantic cooperation.
    © AP Photo / Rahmat Gul
    In this Aug. 19, 2021 file photo, Taliban fighters display their flag on patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan. When U.S. President Joe Biden took office early this year, Western allies were falling over themselves to welcome and praise him and hail a new era in trans-Atlantic cooperation.

    Trump released a dozen statements over a span of five days, lambasting the Democratic Commander-in Chief who “gets it wrong every time on foreign policy, and many other issues.”

     

    “Everyone knew he couldn’t handle the pressure,” wrote Trump a day before Taliban announced it had fully gained control. According to Trump, the Taliban have lost all fear or respect for America’s power.

    “What a disgrace it will be when the Taliban raises their flag over America’s Embassy in Kabul,” the statement read.

    Donald Trump indulged in a historical digression 20 years back to blame the administration of then-president George W.Bush for the crisis in Afghanistan. In a recent interview, he reiterated the stance, saying the US decision “to go into the Middle East” was the “worst decision in history.”

    Donald Trump has been insisting that Joe Biden should “resign in disgrace”, while implying that the current problem wasn’t that the US had left Afghanistan, but “the grossly incompetent way we left!”

    From Peace Deal to Taliban Victory

    Trump, who negotiated the American withdrawal from Afghanistan with the Taliban after 20 years of engagement, had signed a peace deal with the group in February 2020. The-then president had proclaimed that “we think we’ll be successful in the end.” However, he had added that military firepower might be resorted to if “bad things happen.”

    The Doha agreement had stipulated commitments the Taliban were expected to make, including obligations to prevent terror groups from using Afghan soil to plot attacks on the US or its allies. However, it did not explicitly require them to stop attacks on the Afghan military. The agreement also presupposed a withdrawal of US troops by May 1.

    An Afghan National Army soldier stands guard at the gate of Bagram U.S. air base, on the day the last of American troops vacated it, Parwan province, Afghanistan July 2, 2021.
    © REUTERS / Mohammad Ismail
    An Afghan National Army soldier stands guard at the gate of Bagram U.S. air base, on the day the last of American troops vacated it, Parwan province, Afghanistan July 2, 2021.

    However, in April Biden ordered all American troops out of Afghanistan by 11 September - the 20 year anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks that triggered the US invasion. After the group took over Kabul on Sunday, countries across the globe have rushed to evacuate western nationals and Afghan locals who had been employed by the foreign forces.

    Hundreds of people gather near a U.S. Air Force C-17 transport plane at a perimeter at the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021.
    © AP Photo / Shekib Rahmani
    Hundreds of people gather near a U.S. Air Force C-17 transport plane at a perimeter at the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021.

    Joe Biden’s administration has been facing a barrage of criticism over the decision to first withdrew US troops then send thousands back to aid the evacuation. On Friday, NATO officials confirmed that more than 18,000 people have been evacuated from the Kabul airport since the weekend.

    ​The US President has said US troops may stay past a 31 August deadline so as to evacuate all Americans from Afghanistan, adding there was no way for the US to pull out “without chaos ensuing”.

     

    *The Taliban is designated as a terrorist organisation in Russia.

    Donald Trump, Afghanistan, Joe Biden, Taliban
    Votre message a été envoyé!
