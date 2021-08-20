Georgia Gov. Kemp Signs Order Allowing Businesses to Bypass Local COVID Mitigation Mandates

Earlier this month, Johns Hopkins University determined that the US states of Florida, Georgia and Louisiana accounted for one in five new COVID-19 cases, and nearly 40% of all hospitalizations in the country.

While railing against government interference, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp (R) announced on Thursday that he signed an executive order to "protect Georgia businesses."

Per the order, dated August 19, businesses within the southern US state will not be required to adhere to local measures and mandates geared toward slowing the spread of COVID-19, including its highly contagious delta variant.

"Local governments will not be able to force businesses to be the cities' mask police, vaccine police, or any other burdensome restriction that will only lead to employees being let go, revenue tanking and businesses closing their doors," the Georgia governor announced on Thursday.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed an executive order allowing businesses to ignore mask or vaccine mandates issued by local governments:



“The executive order I signed today will insure that businesses cannot be forced to follow local government ordinances regarding COVID-19.” pic.twitter.com/YDmhVdUcXh — Poli Alert (@polialertcom) August 19, 2021

Kemp, who claims he is committed to protecting both the lives and livelihoods of state residents, argued that "small businesses, from Atlanta to Savannah" would be unable to sustain themselves through another government-ordered lockdown.

The Georgia governor noted that, over the past 15 months, the state's unemployment level has dropped, and its current level remains the lowest of the 10 most populous states in the nation.

However, some critics of the governor, such as Democratic Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, have pushed back against the government and its "lack of leadership."

"Mayor Bottoms has followed the science and data from the onset of this pandemic," said a spokesperson for the Atlanta mayor's office, noting that Georgia also ranks toward the bottom in terms of fully vaccinated residents. "Masks save lives and it is absurd we must continuously defend such a simple, straightforward fact."