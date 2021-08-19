Authorities in Holiday, Florida Evacuate Residents Due to 'Hazmat Incident'

The Pasco County Fire Rescue team is on the scene of a hazardous materials incident in the 4000 block of Lois Avenue in the suburbs of Holiday, western Florida.
Authorities have ordered local evacuations and are advising residents to stay away from the area of the ongoing situation.
#ALERT: On the scene of a hazmat in the 4000 Blk of Lois Ave in Holiday. There are local evacuations in effect. Please avoid the area. PIO enroute with further information to follow. #PCFRNews pic.twitter.com/wdjMB3AWZ6— Pasco Fire Rescue (@PascoFireRescue) August 19, 2021
According to media reports, the incident involves an alleged "hazmat leak," and several local businesses and homes have been evacuated.
⚠️🇺🇸#ALERT: Hazmat situation currently unfolding northwest of Tampa; Evacuations in progress#Holiday l #FL— Intel Point ALERTS (@IntelPointAlert) August 19, 2021
Hazmat crews are currently on scene at Premier Precision Components for a “hazmat leak”. Several businesses and homes have evacuated.
Any significant updates will follow. pic.twitter.com/XO6GA7I7bq
