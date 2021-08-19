Register
19:35 GMT19 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    Afghan Footballer, 19, Identified as Fatality in USAF's Recent Evacuation Efforts

    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/13/1083662837_0:-1:2552:1436_1200x675_80_0_0_559e90a518748f6c10a23efda8741531.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202108191083662988-afghan-footballer-19-identified-as-fatality-in-usafs-recent-evacuation-efforts--/

    On Monday, at least two individuals were seen falling from an American C-17 Globemaster, shortly after takeoff from the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. It was later reported that the body of another individual was found stowed away in the landing gear of the transport aircraft.

    Afghan news agency Ariana reported on Thursday that Zaki Anwari, a 19-year-old footballer on the Afghan national team, was confirmed as one of the individuals who fell from the C-17 transporting individuals fleeing Kabul after the Taliban seized the Afghan capital.  

    Anwari's death was confirmed to the outlet by the General Directorate for Sport. 

    Footage published to social media on Monday showed at least two individuals falling from a C-17 after an apparent attempt to flee the country. 

    It was reported on Tuesday that an individual believed to be an Afghan was found dead within the landing gear of an American C-17 Globemaster that was evacuating Afghans and US personnel from Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport.

    News of the discovery came hours after a graphic video showed legs flailing under the aircraft.

    The DailyMail has offered a conflicting narrative, presenting that Anwari was the individual whose remains were discovered in the landing gear of the C-17 following the aircraft's emergency landing on Monday. 

    According to the UK-based outlet, the two individuals seen falling from the transport aircraft were two brothers, aged 16 and 17 years old, who sold watermelon in Kabul's central market. 

    The US Air Force has announced that its Office of Special Investigations will be reviewing the incidents surrounding the chaotic Monday scene at the Kabul-based airport.

    The service has also confirmed the presence of human remains in the C-17's landing gear during an emergency landing at al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar.

    "The aircraft is currently impounded to provide time to collect the remains and inspect the aircraft before it is returned to flying status," said Air Force Chief of Media Operations Ann Stefanek. 

    However, US forces have not provided an estimate for those killed and injured during the American-led evacuation.

    Related:

    'Afghanistan Too Big for Pakistan to Swallow, For Talibs to Govern', Says Amrullah Saleh
    Lavrov: Russia Calls for Nationwide Dialogue in Afghanistan Involving All Political Actors
    BoJo Urged to Show 'Shred of Leadership', Sack Raab Over ‘Shameful’ Afghanistan Response Delays
    House, Senate Minority Leaders Seek Secret Briefing on Fate of Americans in Afghanistan
    New Doc Allegedly Shows Biden's Chaotic Withdrawal From Afghanistan Wasn't 'Unavoidable'
    Tags:
    Afghanistan, Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, C-17 Globemaster
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    An Afghan army soldier walks past Mine Resistant Ambush Protected vehicles, MRAPs, that were left after the American military left Bagram air base, in Parwan province north of Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, 5 July 2021.
    A Look at Afghanistan's Military Bases After the Hasty US Pullout
    Crocodile Tears
    Crocodile Tears
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse