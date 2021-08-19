New York City Police Say to Avoid Times Square Area Amid Report of Possible Bomb - Video

“Due to a police investigation please avoid the area of West 45 Street to 48 Street on Broadway to 7th Avenue in Manhattan. Update to follow,” the official NYPD News Twitter account said.
A part of Times Square was reportedly evacuated Thursday afternoon after something resembling a “cookie tin” was thrown toward people in Father Duffy Square. There is no indication the object was a real device, but precautions are being taken given the ongoing bomb threat in Washington, DC.
#BREAKING— Fra 🇮🇹🗣️ (@FrancescComito) August 19, 2021
❗Watch out: At this hour cordoned off Times Square in NYC for suspicious package threat. Authorities are trying to rule out the presence of explosives. Bystanders evacuated from the area 🇺🇸. #NewYorkCity #TimesSquare
- Ricardo Ospina pic.twitter.com/J31cfgLxTr
🚨🚨🚨— California🇺🇸🦅 (@OldPrague) August 19, 2021
يحدث الان نيويورك 🇺🇸
تم إخلاء تايمز سكوير من قبل شرطة نيويورك بسبب عبوة مشبوهة (ميدتاون ، مانهاتن)
pic.twitter.com/E6wb5JJHbG
MORE TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)