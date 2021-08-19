Area Near Library of Congress in DC Being Evacuated Amid Report of Possible Explosive

Police are investigating a report of a possible explosive device in a car outside the Library of Congress on Capitol Hill, the Associated Press reported, citing law enforcement officials.
The area around the building has been evacuated.
The US Capitol police took to Twitter to warn citizens against walking in the area until further notice.
NOW: The USCP is responding to a suspicious vehicle near the Library of Congress.— U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) August 19, 2021
Please stay away from this area and follow this account for the latest information. pic.twitter.com/LMBYBTJn4t
The officials, who spoke to AP on condition of anonymity, said that investigators have been working to find out if the device was an operable explosive.
