Register
10:17 GMT19 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    People walk near posters of theatre shows while they wear masks to prevent against the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), as the highly transmissible Delta variant has led to a surge in infections, in New York City, U.S

    DeSantis Rips Biden for ‘Obsession’ with COVID Mandates as Afghanistan, US Border ‘Burn’

    © REUTERS / EDUARDO MUNOZ
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/05/1083532591_0:87:3069:1814_1200x675_80_0_0_5886f72ac724384e9976315d2f607d95.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202108191083657705-desantis-rips-biden-for-obsession-with-covid-mandates-as-afghanistan-us-border-burn/

    US President Joe Biden on Wednesday warned governors opposing COVID-19-induced mask requirements for children in schools that they could be slapped with lawsuits from the Department of Education after Republican governors in Florida and Texas rejected the recommendations by health authorities.

    Joe Biden's warning that legal action would be taken against states refusing to impose school mask mandates amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic have been slammed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis as a case of “obsession” and wrong priorities.

    “You have all the stuff going on with Afghanistan – obviously all the stuff at the southern border...one of the biggest border disasters in the history of our country, inflation, gas prices, and what does he do. He is obsessed with having the government force kindergarteners to wear masks all day in school,” said DeSantis on Fox News' Hannity on Wednesday.

    Earlier, while not specifically mentioning DeSantis, Joe Biden in his comments in a White House address appeared to target the governor. As the United States is facing a resurgence of Covid-19 cases, blamed on the fast-spreading Delta variant of the virus, Biden said:

    "Unfortunately... some politicians are trying to turn public safety measures - that is, children wearing masks in school - into political disputes for their own political gain. They're setting a dangerous tone."

    DeSantis signed an executive order banning Florida schools from forcing children to wear face masks last month. On Hannity, the Republican governor reiterated that in his state they believed it was up to the parents to make the decision on masking their children when they return to the classrooms.

    “Joe Biden thinks the federal government should come in and overrule the parents and force these young kids to wear these masks… I mean, you gotta wonder, where are your priorities that you're so obsessed with this issue and so obsessed with taking away parents' rights?” queried the governor.

    According to DeSantis, 42, the administration of the Democratic president ought to be more preoccupied with the current developments in Afghanistan, after the speedy US and NATO troops withdrawal opened the door for Taliban* Islamist group to reclaim control of the country.

    “When you're leaving thousands of Americans to fend for themselves behind enemy lines, that matters. When you're leaving billions of dollars in military equipment for our enemies to just take, that matters. It's going to make that area a disaster,” he stated on Hannity.

    Up to 15,000 Americans are to be swiftly evacuated ahead of an August 31 deadline, with the Taliban currently controlling entry to Kabul's Hamid Karzai Airport.

    People wait outside Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan August 17, 2021.
    © REUTERS / STRINGER
    People wait outside Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan August 17, 2021.

    Furthermore, the White House is facing a festering crisis at the US southern border, where it has encountered an "unprecedented" number of migrants illegally crossing over.

    “And you're letting Afghanistan burn, our border burn, and so many other things in our country fall to pieces,” fumed DeSantis, who is facing a 2022 gubernatorial re-election and has been touted as a likely 2024 Republican presidential candidate. He added that America’s adversaries could see that Biden, is not somebody who's “capable of leading with conviction and leading on the world stage”.

    Levelling scathing criticism at the US president, who again refused to take questions from the press corps about Afghanistan, he warned that US adversaries would do “everything they can, as long as he's president, to take advantage of that, and I think we're in for a rocky three-and-a-half years as long as he's president.”

    On Wednesday, President Biden revealed a new pro-mask policy, saying he had directed his Education Secretary Miguel Cardona to use “all of his oversight authorities and legal actions, if appropriate, against governors who are trying to block and intimidate local school officials and educators.”

    During a news conference in Panama City, Fla., Wednesday, DeSantis vowed to fight any federal mandates on vaccinations or masks in schools.

    “We can either have a free society or we can have a biomedical security state. And I can tell you, Florida, we’re a free state,” he said.

    Florida is experiencing a record spike in COVID cases, and registering more than 56,000 cases on August 16. While DeSantis has urged Floridians to get vaccinated, and suggested individuals should continue to wear masks if they want to, he is against forcing anyone to observe the mandates.

     

    *The Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other nations.

     

    Related:

    'Rehearsed, Yet Peppered with Mistakes’: Biden Ripped For Afghanistan Interview to Ex-Clinton Aide
    Live Updates: US Set to Begin Administering COVID-19 Booster Shots in September
    US Expected to Open Up COVID-19 Booster Shots to Fully Vaxxed Adults on September 20
    The Taliban’s Unity Gave Them Afghanistan, But Will They Manage to Get International Recognition?
    Tags:
    Ron DeSantis, Joe Biden, COVID-19, coronavirus, Afghanistan, Taliban
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    An Afghan army soldier walks past Mine Resistant Ambush Protected vehicles, MRAPs, that were left after the American military left Bagram air base, in Parwan province north of Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, 5 July 2021.
    A Look at Afghanistan's Military Bases After the Hasty US Pullout
    Crocodile Tears
    Crocodile Tears
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse