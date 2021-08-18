Register
19:33 GMT18 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    U.S. President Joe Biden discusses his 'Build Back Better' agenda and administration efforts to lower prescription drug prices during a speech in the East Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., August 12, 2021.

    How Biden's Calls on OPEC+ to Produce More Oil Managed At Long Last to 'Unify' Dems and GOP

    © REUTERS / EVELYN HOCKSTEIN
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/10/1083617724_0:0:2946:1658_1200x675_80_0_0_0b390cb86c9f358cf6c0411a4dd527f5.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202108181083651873-how-bidens-calls-on-opec-to-produce-more-oil-managed-at-long-last-to-unify-dems-and-gop/

    Joe Biden's calls for stepping up oil output appear to have raised OPEC+ members' eyebrows, as the alliance has already started to gradually increase production starting in August 2021. Meanwhile, both Democrats and Republicans have accused the president of hypocrisy.

    President Biden has come under heavy criticism from both sides of the aisle after he urged oil-producing countries last week to extract more crude as gasoline prices in the US continue to soar, the Hill reported on Wednesday.

    Progressive Democrats and climate change activists have lashed out at the US president for seemingly betraying his "green" agenda and encouraging fossil fuel production.

    "The way to give people relief from gas prices is not to expand oil production, because that will extend the life of a dying industry and it will maximise damage to our climate and to people’s lives and to their livelihoods," argued Kassie Siegel, director of the Center for Biological Diversity’s Climate Law Institute, as quoted by The Hill.

    At the same time, Republicans and conservative observers insist that soaring gasoline prices are the direct result of Biden's domestic policies, including shutting down the Keystone pipeline project.

    "Are you paying attention yet?" tweeted American journalist Jack Posobiec. "Biden asks Saudi Arabia and OPEC to produce MORE oil as inflation sends gas prices soaring - after he shut down America's Keystone pipeline."

    ​In some sense, President Biden has indeed become a "uniter" as "he’s uniting conservatives and progressives who are all pointing out that his energy strategy is incredibly anti-American and foolish," House Republican Whip Steve Scalise (La.) told reporters on 17 August.

    "The progressives see the hypocrisy in President Biden’s action just like we do," Scalise (La.) stressed.

    On 16 August, Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.), Sen. Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.) and 22 other Republican senators called upon the president to reverse his decision to request assistance from the international oil cartel and reinvigorate the country's energy sector.

    "Since your first day in office, your Administration has pursued policies that have restricted and threatened American oil and gas development, which has had devastating consequences for American workers and consumers," the GOP senators wrote. "It is astonishing that your Administration is now seeking assistance from an international oil cartel when America has sufficient domestic supply and reserves to increase output which would reduce gasoline prices."

    Earlier on 11 August, the Biden administration urged the 13-member Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its OPEC+ partners, which include other major oil producers such as Russia, to reverse crude cuts. OPEC+ struck a historic deal to reduce output in November 2016 and since then has maintained production restraints in a bid to stabilise plummeting oil prices.

    "We… made clear to OPEC, the major oil exporting nations of the world, that the production cuts made during the pandemic should be reversed as the global economy recovers in order to lower prices for consumers," the US president said last Wednesday while delivering remarks on his 'Build Back Better' agenda.

    ​However, it appears that Biden has failed to "rein in" hydrocarbon producers, unlike his predecessor, whose "mean tweets" appeared to "regulate" oil prices, according to S&P Global Platts' 2019 chart.

    ​Four sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Reuters on 16 August that OPEC+ believes that the global market does not need more petroleum, especially given that the alliance has already started stepping up production. In July 2021, oil-producing countries agreed to gradually boost extraction by 400,000 barrels per day a month starting in August until its current oil output reductions of 5.8 million bpd are fully phased out. One of the four sources told Reuters that there are no concerns that the planned schedule of increases could leave any demand unmet.

    Related:

    OPEC+ Extends Production Cut Pact to 2022, Agrees to Begin Boosting Oil Output Amid Surging Demand
    OPEC+ Has Not Yet Discussed US’ Call to Increase Oil Output, Source Claims
    US 'Has Made Clear' to OPEC That Agreement on Reduced Oil Output Must Be Reconsidered, Biden Says
    Tags:
    US, OPEC, oil, oil output, Saudi Arabia, Russia, oil prices, climate change, KeystoneXL
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    An Afghan army soldier walks past Mine Resistant Ambush Protected vehicles, MRAPs, that were left after the American military left Bagram air base, in Parwan province north of Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, 5 July 2021.
    A Look at Afghanistan's Military Bases After the Hasty US Pullout
    Crocodile Tears
    Crocodile Tears
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse