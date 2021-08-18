Register
    Ex-US Naval Petty Officer Confesses to Distributing Child Pornography, Faces 40 Years Behind Bars

    Last year, then-US Navy petty officer Anthony Gabriel Ortiz was indicted on federal charges related to both the distribution and possession of child pornography. US authorities claimed the Royal Canadian Mounted Police tipped off US Homeland Security Investigations after they discovered images of child pornography being shared via a messaging app.

    Ortiz, 23, now awaits sentencing after admitting to the distribution of child pornography - a federal charge that carries a mandatory minimum of five years in prison, and a maximum sentence of 40 years behind bars. 

    The 23-year-old will not be eligible for parole, as early releases are prohibited in the federal system. 

    "The distribution of child pornography endlessly perpetuates the victimization of innocent children," said David H. Estes, acting US Attorney General for the Southern District of Georgia. "By admitting to this charge, Anthony Ortiz will be held accountable for his despicable contributions to this exploitive trade."

    Court documents related to the case detailed that Ortiz was assigned to the Naval Nuclear Power Training Command, Naval Weapons Station in Charleston, South Carolina, in early 2019, around the same time Canadian authorities alerted Homeland Security's Cyber Crimes Center to online images of child pornography that were shared by the now-23-year-old. 

    Ortiz had risen to the rank of petty officer third class around the time he was transferred in April 2019 to Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay in Kings Bay, Georgia. The base is home to the Atlantic Fleet of the US Fleet Forces Command.  

    The petty officer was stationed at the Georgia-based military installation for a little over a year before he was officially indicted on charges of possession, and the distribution of child pornography.

    Charges against Ortiz came about after the Cyber Crimes Center contacted the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) regarding the allegations.

    Authorities detailed that the petty officer was taken into custody after ultimately confessing to the crimes. Several images and video files containing scenes of child sexual exploitation were also found on electronic devices owned by Ortiz.  

    "Mr. Ortiz deserves to be held fully accountable for these truly reprehensible crimes," said Thomas Cannizzo, special agent in charge of the NCIS Southeast Field Office. "NCIS exists to protect Department of the Navy personnel and their families from harm. We remain committed to working with our law enforcement partners to root out and fully investigate sexual predators who prey on and exploit vulnerable children." 

    In addition to the maximum sentence of four decades behind bars, the 23-year-old stands to face "substantial financial penalties and restitution," per the US attorney. The former petty officer will also have to register as a sex offender and may receive up to life on supervised release.

