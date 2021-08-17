Chris Cuomo Reveals Advice He Gave His Brother Andrew

Andrew Cuomo announced his resignation on 10 August after facing massive pressure to do so, including from US President Joe Biden. The outgoing New York governor is accused of sexually harassing at least 13 former and current female employees, something that Cuomo vehemently rejects.

Returning from vacation to his CNN show on Monday, Chris Cuomo said he is a brother, not an adviser to outgoing New York Governor Andrew Cuomo who is embroiled in a sexual harassment scandal.

"My hope is that ultimately everyone involved can get to a better place, that some higher good will be served in all of this", the 51-year-old said, adding that he refrained from covering the scandal on CNN due to his conflict of interest.

The CNN anchor admitted he gave his brother some advice pertaining to the sexual harassment allegations against him, revealing that he urged the 63-year-old to resign.

© AP Photo / Chris Pizzello Chris Cuomo

“I'm not an adviser. I'm a brother. I was there to listen and offer my take. And my advice to my brother was simple and consistent: Own what you did. Tell people what you can do to be better. Be contrite. And finally, accept that it doesn't matter what you intended. What matters is how your actions and words were perceived", Chris Cuomo added.

He stressed that he "never misled anyone" on his show and that he "never influenced or attempted to control CNN's coverage" of his family. According to the CNN host, the news network's rules preventing him from reporting on his brother remain intact.

"It was a unique situation being a brother to a politician in a scandal and being part of the media. I tried to do the right thing, and I just want you all to know that. This will be my final word on it, and I appreciate you giving me the opportunity to do so", the younger Cuomo emphasised.

Andrew Cuomo Resigns

Last Tuesday, Andrew Cuomo announced that his resignation would take effect in 14 days, saying, "the best way I can help now is if I step aside and let the government get back to governing".

The resignation came a week after New York State Attorney General (AG) Letitia James announced that a months-long investigation into the governor's conduct found that he had harassed at least 11 women, including a policewoman assigned to protect him and an executive assistant. She said the investigation also revealed that he and a senior aide attempted to retaliate against the victims.

US President Joe Biden, a long-time political ally of Cuomo , and the majority-Democrat New York State Assembly had earlier called on the embattled governor to step down. The 63-year-old vociferously denied all the allegations as "false", but admitted that his behaviour could have made some people feel uncomfortable.

Aside from the sex scandal, Andrew Cuomo is involved in the New York State nursing home row. In January, AG James released a report claiming that the nursing home death toll from the coronavirus was over 50 percent higher than officials had claimed due to the Cuomo administration failing to reveal how many of those residents died in hospitals.