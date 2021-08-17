Register
12:52 GMT17 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 26: Governor of New York Andrew Cuomo and Chris Cuomo attend a screening of RX: Early Detection A Cancer Journey With Sandra Lee during the 2018 Tribeca Film Festiva at SVA Theatre on April 26, 2018 in New York City.

    Chris Cuomo Reveals Advice He Gave His Brother Andrew

    © AFP 2021 / DIA DIPASUPIL
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/0b/1083578236_0:0:2047:1152_1200x675_80_0_0_d3f413f03b2244e3066795a5b270e498.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202108171083636988-chris-cuomo-reveals-advice-he-gave-his-brother-andrew/

    Andrew Cuomo announced his resignation on 10 August after facing massive pressure to do so, including from US President Joe Biden. The outgoing New York governor is accused of sexually harassing at least 13 former and current female employees, something that Cuomo vehemently rejects.

    Returning from vacation to his CNN show on Monday, Chris Cuomo said he is a brother, not an adviser to outgoing New York Governor Andrew Cuomo who is embroiled in a sexual harassment scandal.

    "My hope is that ultimately everyone involved can get to a better place, that some higher good will be served in all of this", the 51-year-old said, adding that he refrained from covering the scandal on CNN due to his conflict of interest.

    The CNN anchor admitted he gave his brother some advice pertaining to the sexual harassment allegations against him, revealing that he urged the 63-year-old to resign.

    Chris Cuomo
    © AP Photo / Chris Pizzello
    Chris Cuomo
    “I'm not an adviser. I'm a brother. I was there to listen and offer my take. And my advice to my brother was simple and consistent: Own what you did. Tell people what you can do to be better. Be contrite. And finally, accept that it doesn't matter what you intended. What matters is how your actions and words were perceived", Chris Cuomo added.

    He stressed that he "never misled anyone" on his show and that he "never influenced or attempted to control CNN's coverage" of his family. According to the CNN host, the news network's rules preventing him from reporting on his brother remain intact.

    "It was a unique situation being a brother to a politician in a scandal and being part of the media. I tried to do the right thing, and I just want you all to know that. This will be my final word on it, and I appreciate you giving me the opportunity to do so", the younger Cuomo emphasised.

    Andrew Cuomo Resigns

    Last Tuesday, Andrew Cuomo announced that his resignation would take effect in 14 days, saying, "the best way I can help now is if I step aside and let the government get back to governing".

    The resignation came a week after New York State Attorney General (AG) Letitia James announced that a months-long investigation into the governor's conduct found that he had harassed at least 11 women, including a policewoman assigned to protect him and an executive assistant. She said the investigation also revealed that he and a senior aide attempted to retaliate against the victims.

    In this file photo New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks at an event amid at the coronavirus pandemic in the Bronx borough of New York City, New York, March 26, 2021. - Embattled New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced his resignation on August 10, 2021 after 11 women accused him of sexual harassment. I think that given the circumstances, the best way I can help now is if I step aside and let government get back to government, Cuomo said in a live address.My resignation will be effective in 14 days.
    © AFP 2021 / CARLO ALLEGRI
    Cuomo Feels 'Philosophical' After Resignation Announcement, Doesn't Know What to Do, Where to Live
    US President Joe Biden, a long-time political ally of Cuomo, and the majority-Democrat New York State Assembly had earlier called on the embattled governor to step down. The 63-year-old vociferously denied all the allegations as "false", but admitted that his behaviour could have made some people feel uncomfortable.

    Aside from the sex scandal, Andrew Cuomo is involved in the New York State nursing home row. In January, AG James released a report claiming that the nursing home death toll from the coronavirus was over 50 percent higher than officials had claimed due to the Cuomo administration failing to reveal how many of those residents died in hospitals.

    Related:

    Tracing How Andrew Cuomo Went From Renowned Leader to Political Pariah in Less Than a Year
    ‘It Was Past Time’: US Lawmakers, Netizens Rejoice After Cuomo Resigns Amid Impeachment Probe
    US Lawmaker Wants Data on Nursing Home Deaths Before Governor Cuomo Leaves Office
    Tags:
    US, Andrew Cuomo, Chris Cuomo, sexual harassment, allegations, resignation
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Anti-missile decoy flares are deployed as Black Hawk military helicopters and a dirigible balloon fly over the city of Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, 15 August 2021. Taliban fighters entered the outskirts of the Afghan capital on 15 August and said they were awaiting a “peaceful transfer” of the city after promising not to take it by force, but amid the uncertainty panicked workers fled government offices and helicopters landed at the US Embassy.
    Afghanistan Plunges Into Uncertainty as Chaotic US Pullout Leads to Taliban Takeover
    Bowing Out
    Bowing Out
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse