'Incompetent': Trump Trashes Timeline of Biden's Afghan Pullout

Former US President Donald Trump has rejoined the chorus of political heavyweights blasting the timeline of the Biden administration's pullout from Afghanistan.
"It's not that we left Afghanistan," he said in a brief statement. "It's the grossly incompetent way we left!"
The 45th president of the US did not expound on his disagreements with his successor's withdrawal timeline.
As US lawmakers play the blame game regarding the current situation in Kabul, Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL), an outspoken critic of 45, took to Twitter to declare that neither Trump nor Biden made the right calls.
"I blame both Trump for this moment coming, and Biden for this botched ending," tweeted Kinzinger, a lieutenant of the US Air Force who conducted aerial missions in Afghanistan. "I’m not picking sides, because both sides have failed you. It’s the truth about Afghanistan."
