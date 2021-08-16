Register
22:32 GMT16 August 2021
    In this Nov. 2, 2020 file photo, former President Barack Obama speaks at a rally as he campaigns for Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden at Turner Field in Atlanta.

    Obama Briefly Closes His Instagram's Comments Section Amid Flurry of Afghanistan Criticism - Report

    © AP Photo / Brynn Anderson
    US
    by
    The situation in war-torn Afghanistan has rapidly deteriorated as millions of people attempt to escape from the country, which was overrun by the Taliban* in a couple of days while the government which was supported by the US has de facto ceased to exist.

    Followers of former President Barack Obama's Instagram page were temporarily restricted from posting any new messages on Monday morning after commenters pushed for him to express his point of view and do something about Afghanistan's Taliban takeover, Fox News reported.

    The former president has not yet given his assessment of the events that unfolded in Afghanistan and has not commented on the consequences of the rapid withdrawal of US troops from the country.

    According to Fox News, for almost two hours earlier today, Obama's Instagram posts noted, "Comments on this post have been limited." Obama's most recent post, a video on Thursday praising his All on the Line redistricting campaign, received multiple comments regarding the recent situation in Afghanistan.

    One of the followers reportedly asked rhetorically: "What did we accomplish in Afghanistan if we turn tail and run now? They need us! That is not the American way! We do not surrender and run! We stay and fight and until the issues are resolved which is true independence!"

    Before being cut off, the comments section was reportedly littered with hashtags such as #help_afghanistan and #afghanistanisbleeding, among others. Moreover, during the same timespan, commenting on former First Lady Michelle Obama's Instagram feed was disabled as well.

    However, a Sputnik correspondent checked the post a few hours later and found no mention of Afghanistan among the newest comments added after the shut down.

    US President Joe Biden's foreign policy pledge of "America is back" has recently drawn significant criticism, in light of images of the US Embassy in Kabul being evacuated less than two months after the president claimed it would never happen. The president's withdrawal of US soldiers from the region and the country's eventual collapse have also been compared to the fall of South Vietnam's Saigon in 1975.

    Smoke rises next to the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021.
    © AP Photo / Rahmat Gul
    Smoke rises next to the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021.
    As the situation in Afghanistan unfolded over the weekend, Biden issued a statement from Camp David on Saturday condemning former President Trump for setting a May 1 force pullout deadline, leaving the Taliban "in the strongest position militarily since 2001," which he reiterated during his Monday address.

    © REUTERS / LEAH MILLIS
    'Never a Good Time to Withdraw': Biden Says 20 More Years Wouldn't Convince Afghans to Fight Taliban
    Obama has remained silent on the matter, while Biden's management of Afghanistan has been questioned.

    In April, Biden announced plans to withdraw the US military from Afghanistan by September 11. The withdrawal of troops was going ahead of schedule, but in recent weeks the Taliban intensified their offensive and on Sunday it was reported that the militant group was in control of all border crossings in the country.

    The Taliban has also reportedly seized Kabul and taken control of the presidential palace. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani resigned and left the country for an unknown location.

    *The Taliban is a terrorist organization banned in Russia and many other nations.

