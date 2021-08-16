US Opens Probe Into Tesla Autopilot After 11 Crashes Involving the System

The US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has opened an investigation into the Autopilot system installed in Tesla cars after it was claimed to have been responsible for 11 incidents since 2018.
The system is suspected to have trouble spotting parked emergency vehicles. One person was killed and 17 more injured in 11 crashes that the NHTSA will be probing. Teslas with an activated Autopilot, also known as Traffic Aware Cruise Control, hit first responder vehicles that were using flashing lights, flares, illuminated arrow boards, or cones in the 11 incidents.
"The investigation will assess the technologies and methods used to monitor, assist and enforce the driver’s engagement with the dynamic driving task during Autopilot operation", the NHTSA said.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)