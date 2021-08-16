Incoming NY Governor Hochul Pledges 'Full' Cooperation With Probe Into Cuomo Nursing Home Scandal

Andrew Cuomo has repeatedly denied accusations that his administration drastically undercounted nursing home deaths after the now-outgoing New York governor ordered long-term care facilities to accept positive coronavirus patients in the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Incoming New York State Governor Kathy Hochul has pledged to fully cooperate with requests for data on the nursing home scandal under the Cuomo administration, but said that other priorities, including those pertaining to COVID, will also be on her agenda.

In an interview with CBS News' "Face the Nation" on Sunday, Hochul also stressed she is "not going to raise expectations" that she has "those [nursing home scandal-related] documents in her hand "on day one".

"What I have done already is met with the commissioner of health and we will be talking about what outstanding requests for data are in the realm. I will look at those and have my team focus on that early on", she added.

The incoming NY governor also said that first and foremost she is "focused on COVID" and that her administration has "to deal with the fact that the [infection] rates are rising".

"So I have a lot of priorities, but I will absolutely make sure that my administration fully cooperates with these requests for data [on the nursing home row]", Hochul underlined.

She spoke after Andrew Cuomo announced his resignation last week, following a probe by New York Attorney General (AG) Letitia James that found he had sexually harassed at least 13 current and former female employees.

The ex-governor denied the allegations but admitted that his behaviour could have made some people feel uncomfortable.

NY State Nursing Home Scandal

In a separate development on 28 January 2021, AG James released a 76-page report revealing that New York's nursing home death toll from COVID-19 was apparently over 50 percent higher than officials had claimed due to the Cuomo administration failing to reveal how many of those residents died in hospitals.

The report also claimed that at least 4,000 people died after Cuomo issued a 25 March 2020 mandate for nursing homes to admit "medically stable" coronavirus patients which "may have put residents at increased risk of harm in some facilities".

The New York Post reported in February that about 15,000 long-term care home residents have died of COVID-19 in the state since the start of the pandemic, while just 8,500 deaths were disclosed by the Cuomo administration. The governor responded at the time by denouncing cover-up allegations as "misinformation and conspiracy".

This was followed by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and federal prosecutors in Brooklyn starting to investigate Cuomo's coronavirus task force "with a particular focus on his administration's handling of nursing homes early in the coronavirus pandemic".