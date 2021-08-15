Register
12:43 GMT15 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    Judge Orders Biden to Revive Trump's 'Remain in Mexico' Policy Amid Record Surge in Migrant Arrests

    © REUTERS / STRINGER
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/0d/1082881189_0:0:3000:1688_1200x675_80_0_0_ee85220e5d0ba1b4ec2de691b59a837a.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202108151083608445-judge-orders-biden-to-revive-trumps-remain-in-mexico-policy-amid-record-surge-in-migrant-arrests/

    The migration crisis shows no sign of ceasing in the US, with over 212,000 undocumented migrants detained along the country's southern border with Mexico in July, the biggest monthly total since April 2000.

    A federal judge in Texas has ordered the Biden administration to reinstate former President Donald Trump's so-called "Remain in Mexico" policy, claiming the programme was illegally terminated.

    The policy aimed to block tens of thousands of Central American asylum seekers by making them wait in Mexico for the outcome of their immigration hearings in the US.

    On Friday, US District Court Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk accused Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas of failing to consider "several of the main benefits" of the programme and acting "arbitrarily and capriciously" in formally ending it in June.

    In his 53-page opinion, Kacsmaryk wrote that Mayorkas failed "to show a reasoned decision" for ending the programme and added that the DHS chief did not address "the problems created by false claims of asylum", in violation of the Administrative Procedure Act (APA).

    Migrants from Venezuela await transportation to a U.S. border patrol facility after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico in Del Rio, Texas, U.S., May 11, 2021
    © REUTERS / STRINGER
    Migrants from Venezuela await transportation to a U.S. border patrol facility after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico in Del Rio, Texas, U.S., May 11, 2021
    The judge also stressed that since the programme's termination, "the number of enforcement encounters on the southwest border has skyrocketed".

    He delayed the ruling's effect by seven days to give the Biden administration time to file an appeal. The Department of Homeland Security has not yet commented on the matter.

    The ruling follows Mayorkas telling reporters on Thursday that Customs and Border Protection (CBP) authorities have encountered an "unprecedented number of migrants" along the country's southern border. According to CBP data, a record 212,672 migrants were apprehended in July, a 13 percent increase over the influx of 188,000 migrants encountered in June.

    "A couple of days ago I was down in Mexico, and I said look, you know, "If, if our borders are the first line of defence, we're going to lose, and this is unsustainable'", the DHS boss asserted.

    He spoke after Ted Cruz (R-TX) lashed out at the Biden administration over its decision to abandon the "Remain in Mexico" programme, suggesting the move was responsible for the record high numbers of encounters between border agents and asylum seekers.

    Migrants from Central America are detained by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents, in New Mexico
    © REUTERS / Jose Luis Gonzalez
    Migrants from Central America are detained by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents, in New Mexico
    "The Biden Border Crisis is getting worse […]. The border has been a catastrophe since Biden ripped up the Remain in Mexico agreement", Cruz tweeted last week. 

    Migrants from Central America are detained by U.S. Border Patrol agents after crossing into the United States from Mexico, in Sunland Park, New Mexico, U.S., July 22, 2021.
    © REUTERS / JOSE LUIS GONZALEZ
    US Must Shut Loophole That Releases Most Migrants Arrested at Border, Patrol Union's VP Says
    The Biden administration formally scrapped the programme on 1 June following a review by the DHS. At the time, the White House suspended new enrollments in the programme, which required immigrants seeking asylum status in the US to wait in Mexico before being summoned for their hearings.

    Shortly after assuming office in January, Biden began to reverse Trump's hardline immigration policies, halting construction of a border wall, moving to end "harsh and extreme immigration enforcement", and promising to "restore and expand" the asylum system.

    Other moves included rescinding the Trump travel ban and promising a "path to citizenship" for more than 11 million undocumented immigrants already living in the US.

    Related:

    US Border Patrol Has Released More Than 60,000 Migrants Into the Country Since Biden Took Office
    US Border Patrol Agent Reportedly Admits to Smuggling Migrants, Taking Bribes
    Pentagon Using Air Force Base to 'Secretly' Fly Illegal Migrants Across US, Tucker Carlson Reveals
    Tags:
    US, US Customs and Border Protection (CBP), asylum seekers, crisis, migrants, policy, programme, border
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Paris St Germain's Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria during training 13 August 2021.
    Lionel Messi's First Days at PSG
    Bowing Out
    Bowing Out
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse