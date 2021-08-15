Speeding Up: Musk Says Next Moon Landing Will 'Probably' be 'Sooner' Than in 2024

Once again, Elon Musk has shared his optimistic views on space exploration, saying that Moon travel may be closer than it seems. Replying to the Twitter account "Everything Artemis", which had asked Musk whether he expected to have Starship ready to land humans on the Moon by 2024, the SpaceX CEO said, "probably sooner".
Probably sooner— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 15, 2021
According to recently revealed documents, it will take up to 16 launches to fully fuel a Starship Lander for the mission.
Following the NASA decision to give the contract to SpaceX, Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin asserted that SpaceX had received preferential treatment, saying that "only three total flight readiness reviews [were needed] instead of one for each launch".
