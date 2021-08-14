Over 50 People Hospitalized After Bus Crash on the New York State Thruway

A bus crashed on the New York State Thruway on Saturday, and more than 50 people have been hospitalized, according to state police.
The bus with 57 passengers was passing Weedsport village, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) west of Syracuse, at about 12:30 pm, local time, when the incident occurred.
There have been no specific reports about the casualties, as well as how severe the injuries are. According to ABC News, “some patients were taken for high-level trauma care.” A reported 25 of the injured have been distributed to the Upstate Hospital and another 27 to Auburn Community Hospital.
There is no information on what caused the crash that, reportedly, involved only the bus.
UPDATE: Tour bus with 57 people on board crashes near Weedsport exit on Thruway. https://t.co/RWyVPOHhvn pic.twitter.com/mxLOpra2U0— news10nbc (@news10nbc) August 14, 2021
The Thruway Authority confirmed later in the day that they had reopened the road to traffic, five hours after the incident.
