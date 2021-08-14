'What Country Doesn't Have Hunter Biden's Laptop': Don Trump Jr Calls for Probe Into POTUS Son

The Daily Mail recently released a bombshell video allegedly showing Hunter Biden telling an unidentified female that "Russians" got hold of his (one of numerous, apparently) laptops containing the "videos of [Biden] doing crazy f***ing sex f***ing".

A son of the former US president, Donald Trump Jr., has mocked the fact that Hunter Biden, the son of the current POTUS, has already lost several laptops, presumably to the hands of foreign intelligence, and slammed the media and certain congress members for ignoring these stories. Trump Jr said that, by his count, the president's son had already lost three laptops and wondered if there is any country in the world that has not yet acquired its own a "Hunter laptop".

"Is there a single country at this point that does not have a Hunter Biden laptop? Where are the lunatics in the media? For five years [they went]: Russia collusion, Don junior did this, Don junior did that. Silence! Now we actually have tape of Hunter Biden […] telling a prostitute that the Russian mob has his laptop and essentially that he'd be worried that it be used against us", the politician's son said.

Trump Jr alleged that the supposed kompromat has already been put to use to force Biden to abandon its sanctions policy against the Russian Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

Trump's son went on to castigate one of the top House Democrats, Adam Schiff, as well as his colleagues, who bolstered "Russiagate" accusations against his father throughout his presidency but have yet to investigate Hunter Biden and the potential influence of his actions on POTUS' work. Trump Jr also suggested that US intelligence should be interested in recent revelations about Hunter's tendency to lose laptops with sensitive information.

Another Hunter Biden laptop gone and he says it’s the Russians who have the Kompromat on him that could be used against his father. Where’s Full of Schiff where’s the media what about our “intel” folks? Crickets!?! https://t.co/QS6GkfP2pB — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 13, 2021

The video statement of Trump Jr comes in light of Daily Mail bombshell footage presumably showing Hunter Biden confessing to an unidentified woman that he had lost his laptop containing videos of him "doing crazy f***ing sex f***ing". POTUS son also claims that "Russian drug dealers" stole the device and expressed concern they might use it against his father – the current commander-in-chief.

The video purportedly stems from a data trove extracted from another laptop, which had presumably belonged to Biden and was said to have been left by him, along with two other devices, at a repair shop in Delaware. The computers were never recovered and the owner of the shop eventually leaked the information from the laptop's drive to the FBI and press. The drive of one of the laptops contained Hunter Biden's emails, as well as sensitive media, including revealing him doing drugs and having sex. Hunter Biden admitted at some point that the said laptop may have belonged to him.