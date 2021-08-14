Register
08:21 GMT14 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this Sept. 11, 2001, file photo, the twin towers of the World Trade Center burn behind the Empire State Building in New York.

    DHS Warns of New Terror Threat Due to 9/11 Anniversary, COVID Pandemic ‘Impacts’

    © AP Photo / Marty Lederhandler
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    103
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202108141083602315-dhs-warns-of-new-terror-threat-due-to-911-anniversary-covid-pandemic-impacts/

    On 11 September 2001, at least 2,977 people were killed and some 6,000 more injured after al-Qaeda* terrorists hijacked four planes and carried out suicide attacks against a spate of targets in the US.

    The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has warned that the forthcoming 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on America may spark “acts of targeted violence”’ by domestic extremists.

    In a new National Terrorism Advisory System bulletin issued on Friday, the DHS also argued that this “challenging” threat is exacerbated by “impacts of the ongoing global [COVID-19] pandemic, including grievances over public health safety measures and perceived government restrictions”.

    The DHS suggested that the extremists may try to exploit the emergence of new, highly contagious COVID strains “by viewing the potential re-establishment of public health restrictions across the United States as a rationale to conduct attacks”.

    “Pandemic-related stressors have contributed to increased societal strains and tensions, driving several plots by domestic violent extremists, and they may contribute to more violence this year”, the bulletin pointed out.

    Fire and smoke billows from the north tower of New York's World Trade Center after terrorists crashed two hijacked airliners into the World Trade Center and brought down the twin 110-story towers. (File)
    © AP Photo / David Karp
    Fire and smoke billows from the north tower of New York's World Trade Center after terrorists crashed two hijacked airliners into the World Trade Center and brought down the twin 110-story towers. (File)
    Separately, the document recalled that the militant Islamist group al-Qaeda* in the Arabian Peninsula recently released the first English-language issue of its Inspire magazine in more than four years, in a sign that "foreign terrorist organizations continue efforts to inspire US-based individuals susceptible to violent extremist influences”.

    The bulletin was released after UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace made it clear that Britain may redeploy its troops to Afghanistan if al-Qaeda returns to the South Asian country following the withdrawal of US and NATO troops from there.

    In an interview with Sky News, Wallace said that he “was absolutely worried” about Afghanistan allegedly spiralling towards becoming a failed state that could serve as a breeding ground for terrorists.

    Britain's Defence Secretary Ben Wallace
    © REUTERS / Simon Dawson
    Britain's Defence Secretary Ben Wallace
    “Of course I am worried, it is why I said I felt this was not the right time or decision to make because, of course, al-Qaeda will probably come back, certainly would like that type of breeding ground”, he added.

    The defence secretary was referring to US President Joe Biden’s announcement in April about the pullout of American troops from Afghanistan due to be completed before the 9/11 anniversary. POTUS then shifted the deadline to 31 August.

    Members of al Qaeda's Nusra Front gesture as they drive in a convoy touring villages, which they said they have seized control of from Syrian rebel factions, in the southern countryside of Idlib, December 2, 2014
    © REUTERS / Khalil Ashawi
    Al-Qaeda Threatens to Wage War Against US ‘on All Fronts’ in Rare Interview With Mainstream Media
    Over the past few months, the security situation in Afghanistan has deteriorated significantly, with the Taliban already having seized 18 of the country’s 34 provincial capitals and currently targeting the national capital Kabul. Earlier this week, the Biden administration sent 3,000 troops to Afghanistan to secure the drawdown of US Embassy staff from Kabul.

    UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has, meanwhile, called on Taliban militants to immediately end their offensive and “to negotiate in good faith in the interest of Afghanistan and its people”.

    *al-Qaeda, a terrorist group banned in Russia and an array of other countries

    Tags:
    US, US Department of Homeland Security, al-Qaeda, 9/11 attacks, violence, anniversary
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Paris St Germain's Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria during training 13 August 2021.
    Lionel Messi's First Days at PSG
    Bowing Out
    Bowing Out
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse