Cuomo Feels 'Philosophical' After Resignation Announcement, Doesn't Know What to Do, Where to Live

After announcing his resignation, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo remains "philosophical" and has not figured out what he is going to do next, according to his revelations shared with New York Magazine.
“You know, I consider myself a student of history and I see everything through that lens", Cuomo told the magazine, arguing that he believes his decision to resign was 'the right thing for the state'. "I’m not gonna drag the state through the mud, through a three-month, four-month impeachment, and then win, and have made the State Legislature and the state government look like a ship of fools, when everything I’ve done all my life was for the exact opposite. I’m not doing that. I feel good. I’m not a martyr."
He asserted that he just "saw the options" when he chose to step down as governor amid the scandal with the sexual harassment claims made towards him by more than 10 women, several of whom were his former or current employees.
When asked about the immediate plans, particularly where he was going to live, Cuomo said he doesn't "know what I'm gonna do", but voiced confidence about one thing.
“I’m not disappearing. I have a voice, I have a perspective and that’s not gonna change. And the details aren’t really that important to me to tell you the truth. You know?", he told the outlet. "I’m a New Yorker, I’ve lived here, I’ve lived in Queens, I’ve lived in the city, I’ve lived upstate, I’ve lived everywhere, I came to Washington, so that’s … I don’t really care about that. I’ll figure that out."
Cuomo announced his resignation on 10 August after facing massive pressure to do so, including from US President Joe Biden. Having faced accusations of sexual harassment from 11 women, he never admitted any wrongdoing, insisting that he never "touched anyone inappropriately".
