Over 60 People Reportedly Test Positive For COVID-19 in Martha's Vineyard After Obama Birthday Party

Former US President Barack Obama celebrated his 60th birthday last Saturday, throwing a large party that reportedly hosted some 400 people. Despite coronavirus cases surging across the United States and new pandemic-related rules being imposed, guests were spotted not wearing masks or bothering with social distancing.

At least 63 people on the island of Martha's Vineyard have tested positive for COVID-19 following the 60th birthday party of former US President Barack Obama that took place last Saturday, Daily Mail reported.

"At this time we're not aware of any cases connected to the Obama party," Tisbury health agent and boards of health spokesperson Maura Valley told the Daily Mail. "It's a little too early and the only way we're going to know is through comprehensive contact tracing."

The Obama birthday party was earlier slammed online after pictures emerged showing maskless crowds - among them the former president himself - hitting the dance floor and engaging with each other inside the range of social distancing.

According to reports, Obama's party was initially planned to welcome some 500 guests and 200 staffers but was later scaled back to some 300-400 people, all of whom, according to the ex-president, were close friends and family.

A backlash followed, voiced by some Republicans and netizens, further angered by attempts in the media to defend a "sophisticated, vaccinated" crowd celebrating Obama's 60th birthday. Party attendees were criticized for failing to stick to pandemic rules, which some of Obama's guests had earlier promoted.

Some critics suggested that the event could have been viewed as a "super-spreader", especially in light of footage emerging online that allegedly showed large tents installed on Martha's Vineyard before the birthday bash.